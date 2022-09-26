DraftKings Partners with SupDucks to launch SlyCrocs Collection

Join a Reignmakers Football contest in the lobby here!

DraftKings Partners with SupDucks to Launch Reignmakers Football SlyCrocs Collection

DraftKings is partnering with SupDucks to launch the SlyCrocs collection, which will be available exclusively on the DraftKings Marketplace starting in Week 6 of the NFL season. The SlyCrocs drop will be integrated into the Reignmakers Football ecosystem with SupDucks style art profile pictures (PFPs), contest utility, airdrop exclusives and more.

How does this tie into Reignmakers?

SlyCrocs holders will participate in a series of Reignmakers football contests featuring a unique real-life experience with the SupDucks founders and creators.

Why is this unique?

This is the first-ever PFP drop on the DraftKings Marketplace by a blue-chip Web3 brand and legendary artist, FrankyNines.

How To Get Started:

