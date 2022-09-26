DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Week 3 Contest Recap for Sunday’s Slate

The Week 3 Reignmakers main slate and Thursday/Sunday showdowns are wrapped up. It was a wild week as teams continue to emerge as contenders while others were exposed as being overhyped. There were some great performances from players stepping into larger roles like Khalil Herbert and Mack Hollins, while superstar QBs Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson continue brilliant early-season performances that have vaulted them to the front of the MVP race.

Let’s take a closer look at some key contests last week — we’ll look at their roster construction, how the games played and the best card in their lineup.

After being overshadowed a little bit by offseason acquisition A.J. Brown in Week 1 and Week 2, second-year WR DeVonta Smith stepped up with a monster performance in the Eagles’ 24-8 rout of the Commanders. Smith hauled in 8-of-12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in an impressive leaping catch for a 44-yard gain to get to the one-yard line just before halftime and then had another leaping catch for a touchdown a few plays later. Teaming Smith with Derrick Henry Elite #30 and Trevor Lawrence Elite #114 was the recipe for success for twentysixxx in this contest in Week 3.

Winner - username: twentysixxx, Fantasy Points: 132.48, Best Card: DeVonta Smith Elite #102

On Thursday, Amari Cooper Core #2256 had his best game since joining the Browns this offseason, piling up 101 receiving yards and a touchdown while helping Cleveland dispatch their archrival Steelers. The Browns’ other receiving touchdown came from David Njoku Core #206, and the winning lineup paired that duo with the Steelers’ QB-WR stack of Mitch Trubisky Core #500 and WR Diontae Johnson Core #19089.

Winner - username: superbacker56, Fantasy Points: 94.43, Best Card: Amari Cooper Core #2256

While Lamar Jackson Core #71 was easily the most recognizable star in whiteshadow.knack’s entry, he wasn’t the only player to pour in huge contributions. Mack Hollins Core #289 broke through while filling in for Hunter Renfrow (concussion) with a massive 158-yard performance that included a touchdown that came up a failed two-point conversion short of tying the Raiders’ game late. The most unique player in the lineup, though, was Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Core #10205, who was owned in only 0.6% of entries. Brooks had an interception, a fumble recovery and three sacks to help this entry score a RARE DK Metcalf card to use in future Seahawks matchups.

Winner - username: whiteshadow.knack, Fantasy Points: 126.98, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Core #71

Hopefully, cdumit can use the shiny new Saquon Barkley card earned in this contest on Monday Night Football as the Giants host the Cowboys. The 10-point victory was secured by stacking Jackson and Edwards along with a Cordarrelle Patterson Rare #94, who had over 140 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks. The entry also contained WRs who all had touchdowns with Romeo Doubs Core #895 and Drake London Rare #473 to round out the roster.

Winner - Username: cdumit, Fantasy Points: 133.32, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Rare #55

The Ravens and Bengals are AFC North rivals, but CoachS111 got them to work together to secure the Matthew Stafford card in this ELITE contest. Jackson and Andrews were both in the lineup along with Tyler Boyd Elite #133, who hauled in four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals’ first win of the season.

Winner - Username: CoachS111, Fantasy Points: 114.72, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Elite #82

Moving forward, cmagoon2323 will have a REIGNMAKER version of DK Metcalf to use in DK contests after getting a big week from a surprisingly successful stack of Jaguars. Jacksonville went on the road to Los Angeles and upset the Chargers and the stack of Trevor Lawrence Legendary #6, James Robinson Elite #32 and Even Engram Legendary #1 combined for 52.68 DKFP, 56% of the lineup’s production. A pair of scores from Jamaal Williams Elite #12 started the entry out strong before the Jags took over and delivered the big win and the big-time WR card.

Winner - Username: cmagoon2323, Fantasy Points: 93.28, Best Card: Trevor Lawrence Legendary #6

It hasn’t been the most aesthetically pleasing start to the season, but the Bears are 2-1 and tied for the top spot in the NFC North. On Sunday, they demonstrated the mantra of “next man up” which played right into the plans of machster73, who rode his Khalil Herbert Core #13112 to a win just like the Bears did. After taking over for an injured David Montgomery, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns while adding two catches for 12 more yards. Herbert was joined in the winning entry by Smith and Hollins.

Winner - Username: machster73, Fantasy Points: 141.18, Best Card: Khalil Herbert Core #13112

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Lamar Jackson Core #1256 powered los32792003 to the top of the contest for the Supduck NFT, and Jackson became the first QB in NFL history to have three or more touchdown passes and over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Jamaal Williams Core #335 had a pair of touchdowns in the Lions’ loss to help the entry to the victory despite an injury that limited Garrett Wilson Core #59 to only 12 DKFP, although the Jets’ rookie standout was able to return later in the game.

Winner - Username: los32792003, Fantasy Points: 119.82, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Core #1256

The Eagles QB/WR stack of Jalen Hurts Core #296 and DeVonta Smith Rare #585 was at the core of the winning lineup in the contest for this Deadfellaz NFT. Gbe4r added receiving touchdowns from Christian Kirk Rare #141 and Ja’Marr Chase Rare #3, and rookie RB Breece Hall Rare #319 matched his career-high with six catches on 11 targets for 39 yards in the Jets’ loss to the Bengals.

Winner - Username: Gbe4r, Fantasy Points: 112.6, Best Card: DeVonta Smith Rare #585

PhoneSurgeons was the only entry in the elite contest for the Cool Cat NFT that included Mack Hollins Elite #1. Hollins was joined by his QB Derek Carr Elite #8, who totaled over 300 yards in the Raiders’ loss. The entry also had its own “cool cat” with Panthers star Christian McCaffrey Elite #20, who had over 100 yards rushing while helping Carolina to its first win of the season.

Winner - Username: PhoneSurgeons, Fantasy Points: 91.78, Best Card: Mack Hollins Elite #1

In this contest for Doodles NFT, shambles left the rest of the field in shambles, running away for a comfortable 24-point victory. The winner combined the Eagles QB/WR stack of Jalen Hurts Elite #5 and DeVonta Smith #22 with a Mark Andrews Legendary #10. Andrews’ two touchdowns powered the Ravens past the Patriots and also helped secure the doodle for shambles.

Winner - Username: shambles, Fantasy Points: 123.1, Best Card: DeVonta Smith Elite #22

For the Week 3 x Web 3 promotion, not only were there popular NFTs given out as prizes, the project from each rarity tier that had the most entrants will have 3 NFTs purchased.

The winners for each rarity tier are as follows:

CORE: Lazy Lion #6170

RARE: mfer #5153

ELITE: Cool Cat #5537

LEGENDARY: Doodle #9215

BrandonAdams finished both first and second in the contest for the unique CryptoPunk NFT. The winning entry was built around the big day from Jalen Hurts Reignmaker #1, but the highest score on that team actually came from the late window when Marquise Brown Legendary #6 went all “Hollywood” and turned in a monster performance against the Rams with 14 catches for 140 yards.

Winner - Username: BrandonAdams, Fantasy Points: 102.8, Best Card: Marquise Brown Legendary #6

A pair of Ravens delivered this Bored Ape NFT to rsbathla as Lamar Jackson Reignmaker #1 and Mark Andrews Legendary #6 hooked up on two touchdowns. The entry also contained a third player from Baltimore, Rashod Bateman Reignmaker #1, who didn’t have a massive game with 6.9 DKFP but was able to do just enough to help this entry take home the win by a narrow margin of less than one point over bgreseth, who had several of the same players but only got an underwhelming 5.3 DKFP from Tyreek Hill Legendary #8 while falling just short.

Winner - Username: rsbathla, Fantasy Points: 99.32, Best Card: Lamar Jackson Reignmaker #1

