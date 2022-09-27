DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 4)

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best week-long and season-long additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Dak Prescott lightly tossed a football during pregame Monday night

The Cowboys’ star quarterback, who recently had surgery on his thumb, lightly tossed around a football on the sidelines during Monday night’s pregame warmups. ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported Prescott is not ruling out a return in Week 4, though it seems unlikely he wouldn’t require additional time off, and he is still wearing a splint. After Prescott’s unfortunate injury, Copper Rush took over behind center.

It is also worth noting Michael Gallup has a real chance of returning to the Cowboys’ lineup in Week 4.

Mac Jones will likely miss multiple weeks with high-ankle sprain

New England’s starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday and is likely to miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones had some bright spots early in the season and started to earn his team’s respect with his hard-nosed playing style.

He will now be replaced by long-time veteran QB Brian Hoyer. The Patriots will likely rely more heavily on their running game over the next few weeks, too.

Trent Williams to miss 4-6 weeks with high-ankle sprain

Similar to Jones, Trent Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain last week and is currently expected to miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. This is another devastating blow to the San Francisco 49ers’ squad, adding another major offensive weapon to the team’s growing list of injuries.

Trey Lance is out for the season, Elijah Mitchell is on injured reserve and Tyrion Davis-Price is out multiple weeks. The 49ers’ running and passing games are going to suffer without Williams. Jimmy Garoppolo will be rushed to get the ball off to his wide receivers, and Jeff Wilson Jr. will have a harder time finding open gaps to run through.

De’Andre Swift likely out until after Detroit’s bye week

Lions head coach Dan Campbell suggested Swift could be held out for the next two weeks to fully recover from a nagging shoulder injury. He would return after the team’s bye week to face the Cowboys. While he sits out, Jamaal Williams should become a workhorse running back and certainly has plenty of fantasy upside.

J.K. Dobbins returns in promising fashion

Dobbins returned to action for the first time since 2020 after missing the entire 2021 NFL season and the first two weeks of this year’s campaign. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is in “good shape.” Harbaugh eased him back with seven carries and two receptions. He should see a few more carries in Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills before returning to his former role as the team’s main running back option.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 4 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Cooper Kupp - WR - Elite - $950

The Los Angeles Rams play the 49ers this week on Monday. Kupp is the top Superstar option available, and playing him immediately boosts the team he is added to significantly. Not many players can use Kupp, and the rest of the team can be filled out with Rare-tier players like Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson. Kupp can then be sold the following week at a similar price point.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB - Elite - $200

With Jones out for the next few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, the New England Patriots will be forced to lean into their rushing attack. Stevenson has looked good to start the season, but he needs more volume. He should finally get that with Hoyer at quarterback. Bill Belichick has been praising Stevenson all season, and it would be strange for him to not be featured in the Patriots’ offense for the next few weeks.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Dak Prescott - QB - Elite - $405

Prescott is likely a couple of weeks from returning to the field, but he was recently seen lightly throwing on the sideline during Monday’s pregame warmups. He has not ruled out a return in Week 4, though it is unlikely.

If he does return within the next few weeks, though, his current price tag is worth considering on DraftKings Reignmakers. Prescott is one of the best available non-Superstar quarterbacks, and pairing him with CeeDee Lamb is a dangerous combination.

J.K. Dobbins - RB - Legendary - $971

Dobbins carried the football seven times last week. It was the first time he played in a game since 2020 after missing the entire 2021 season and the first two weeks of this year’s campaign.

Prior to tearing his ACL in 2020, Dobbins ran for more than 800 yards on only 134 carries. He also caught 18 passes and scored nine touchdowns. With how great Lamar Jackson has been performing early this season, Dobbins will return to a high-upside offense. At under $1,000, he is one of the best available running backs at the Legendary tier.

Darnell Mooney - WR - Elite - $199

Mooney has struggled early this season. The 24-year-old Bears wide receiver has 23 or fewer receiving yards in all of his first three games. In one game, he posted negative receiving yards.

That said, he is still a good, high-upside wideout option on DraftKings Reignmakers. Mooney broke out in 2021 with more than 1,000 receiving yards on the season. At under $200, stash Mooney for the rest of the season.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Austin Ekeler - RB - Legendary - $1,700

Ekeler is more of a wide receiver than a running back this season, which adds additional upside to his weekly performances. He has eight or more receptions in two of his first three games to start the season, and while he may be underperforming as a Superstar running back, his upside is just as high as all other options.

Justin Herbert is also a Superstar, which means he cannot be paired with Ekeler, which is not optimal in Showdown contests (one-game on Monday, Thursday or Sunday nights). But Ekeler’s potential is obvious, and having him low-owned in Legendary contests gives players a real chance to outscore the field.

Justin Herbert - QB - Legendary - $2,250

Speaking of Herbert, his Legendary-tier player card is entirely too cheap. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are all $4,000 or more. While they have been outperforming Herbert early in the season, it is a long year. Herbert is dealing with a minor injury, but he shouldn’t miss time. Add him, and the Los Angeles Chargers will eventually turn their offense around when Herbert and Keenan Allen are fully healthy.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!