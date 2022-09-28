Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 3 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

DraftKings and SupDucks are partnering to launch the first-ever profile picture (PFP) project on the platform. In addition to the PFP, there will be exclusive utility to holders. Holders of SupDucks will have preferred access to the drop on 10/10 and it will be open to the public on 10/11.

This brings the sick art of FrankyNines to the DK community with dope prizes and rewards. To find out more check out the SlyCrocs Landing Page.

In case you missed it, check out the Twitter Spaces from earlier this week talking about the announcement:

As promised earlier in the season, Deep Roster has arrived for Week 4. Now, all the players you’ve been stashing in your collection will bring you even more prizes.

With Deep Roster contests, an incremental $200K in prizes will be added each week of the season. Also, this new DraftKings contest will be featured in every tier.

Here’s the full breakdown of positions players will need to fill out in Deep Roster contests:

1 QB

2 RB

2 WR

1 TE

1 K

1 DEF

1 FLEX (non-QB)

Kickers and defensive positions are not required to be used in Classic and Showdown formats, but they are part of the positional requirements for Deep Roster. The additional TE slot also is different due to the fact the Tight End position was able to be used in the WR/TE roster spot in Classic and Showdown formats.

The VeeFriends League has continued to drop great prizes for all the winners, but now we’ve made it to Week 4, and there will only be a private contest for the players that placed in the top 1,000 in the first three weeks. If you won a seat to the Week 4 Major contest, you can find the link to the contest in the article and the prizes below.

Week 4 Prizes

1ST: $5,000 + Exclusvie GaryVee NYC Experience

$5,000 + Exclusvie GaryVee NYC Experience 2ND - 3RD: Legendary+ Prize Pack

Legendary+ Prize Pack 4TH - 13TH: Elite+ Prize Pack

Elite+ Prize Pack 14TH - 63RD: Rare+ Prize Pack

Rare+ Prize Pack 64TH - 1000TH: Core+ Prize Pack

Core+ Prize Pack 1001TH - 2000TH: Momentum Core Promo Pack

The Steve Aoki All-Star League is back for Week 4. The snapshot of all holders was taken on Tuesday, 9/27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and those players will be airdrop the tickets to enter the contest. With Aoki dropping an album, the exclusive prizes are tied to that, in addition to cash prizes for the top 100.

First place gets the biggest prize, but the top 50 also get the Aoki signed CD and a ticket to the Aoki All-Star Championship contest. If you place 51-100, don’t worry, you’re still getting the cash and ticket. Prizes continue on for the top 101-200 with RARE+ Prize packs and 201-1000 get a CORE+ Prize pack. Basically, 50% of the field is winning something, which is pretty, pretty good.

What are the Week 4 contest prizes?

1st: $1,000

2nd: $500

3rd: $200

4th: $100

5th: $80

6th: $70

7th - 8th: $60

9th - 10th: $50

11th - 15th: $40

16th - 25th: $35

26th - 50th: $30

51st - 100th: $25

101st - 200th: Rare+ Prize Pack

201st - 1000th: Core+ Prize Pack

Get access to the Steve Aoki All-Star League Week 4 contest here.

DraftKings NFT: Week 3 Web3 Winners

Week 3 x Web3 was a wild one for Reignmakers Football. Fourteen top projects were awarded as prizes for the winners included Bored Ape Yacht Club #8897, CryptoPunk #6584, Doodles #9215, DeadFellas #3204, SupDuck #9726 and Cool Cats # 5337.

The team over at Lucky Trader helped out by breaking down the history of each of those projects, and you can find some of the tweets below from the winners.

I won this @Deadfellaz this weekend playing Reignmakers on @DraftKings! Where NFTs and fantasy sports meet! Right down my alley. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this product.@DK_Marketplace pic.twitter.com/pm4uS1ZJLc — CreepyBirb (@pudgycreature) September 26, 2022

Took home the @DraftKings goblintown NFT this past weekend. Shoutout to my guys @EstablishTheRun for the great projections as always. A lot of fun hand-building all the @DKReignmakers lineups pic.twitter.com/1CeVgJQdeR — Chris Hearn (@CHearn1183) September 28, 2022

Interested in the results? You can click on each NFT link below to see the winning lineups:

Week 3 was filled with injuries, but that didn’t stop the winning. Zach Thompson, broke down the winning lineup for the biggest contest in the land and the ELITE Fiat Frenzy while also including winner breakdowns for Featured Star Players, Week 3 x Web3 and the VeeFriends League.

With Week 3 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped Week 3 and analyzed the full slate for Week 4 of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jonathan Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies, injuries to De’Andre Swift, Trent Williams, Mac Jones and provides updates on J.K. Dobbins and Dak Prescott. Check it out below.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football.

Educational Resources

Reignmakers Core Contest Breakdown

How do Reignmakers Football Contest & Rarity Tiers Work?

How Reignmakers Football Scoring Works

Reignmakers Football 101: Rarities, Positions and SuperStars

Nick Friar breaks down the six player cards in the DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series. In his article, not only does he provide information about how the players have performed so far this season, but also includes the links to all the Featured Star Player contests.

You can win the following player cards as prizes:

● TNF: Deebo Samuel

● Sunday Classic: Breece Hall, James Conner and Diontae Johnson

● SNF: Cam Akers

● MNF: Alvin Kamara

Peter Jennings and Chris Costa Weekly Preview

For Week 3, Peter Jennings joined Chris Costa to break down the entire slate. Linked the video above, but make sure to catch the Week 4 preview later this week on the DraftKings YouTube.

