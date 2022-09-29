Market Report for September 29: Lamar Jackson Leads Charge

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Market Update | September 29

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 4’s kickoff.

Risers: CORE Tier

Lamar Jackson (+$5.00, 22%)

Aaron Jones (+$4.49, 64%)

Jamaal Williams (+$3.43, 40%)

Geno Smith (+$4.1, 38%)

Tyreek Hill (+$3.00, 14%)

Fallers: CORE Tier

Sterling Shepard (-$7.69, 88%)

Nelson Agholor (-$2.00, 40%)

Jerry Jeudy (-$1.54, 26%)

David Montgomery (-$0.97, 26%)

DeVante Parker (-$0.15, 9%)

Observations:

Lamar Jackson leads the way with a 22 percent increase on his CORE cards. Jackson is coming off of his second 40-plus DKFP performance in as many weeks, and gets a Week 4 home matchup against the Bills in the highest total of the slate. The Bills have looked good against the pass, but have yet to face a dual-threat quarterback.

Packers running back Aaron Jones has seen a 64 percent increase in his CORE cards, most likely the result of his looming matchup against the Brian Hoyer-led Patriots. The Packers are 10-point favorites at home in a matchup where they should rely heavily on the run game. The last time Jones was a big home favorite he scored 35.0 DKFP against the Bears.

Amid reports of Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell suggesting D’Andre Swift could sit out the next two weeks, Jamaal Williams has seen a 40 percent increase in the floor price of his CORE cards. Jamaal Williams will have a matchup at home against the Seahawks, who have given up the second-most rushing yards on the season. Williams had 87 yards and two touchdowns last week against Minnesota.

Surprisingly, Geno Smith has seen a 38 percent increase in his CORE card price. After two tough matchups in Week 1 and Week 2, Geno threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns against the porous Atlanta defense. The Seahawks’ quarterback squares off against Detroit, who has given up the most points on the season.

Tyreek Hill has seen a three dollar increase on his CORE card floor price as players rush to buy the Miami speedster ahead of the Thursday night Dolphins-Bengals game. With the Dolphins looking like one of the best passing offenses in the young season, it comes as no surprise to see Hill’s cards rise by 14 percent.

Sterling Sheperd has seen an 88 percent decline in his CORE cards after tearing his ACL in Monday night’s game against Dallas. The injury news caused an avalanche in Shepard’s CORE value, making all his cards worthless.

Patriots’ wideouts DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor have both seen declines in their CORE cards after it was announced that quarterback Mac Jones will likely miss time with a high-ankle sprain. Brian Hoyer will lead the 1-2 Patriots into Lambeau in Week 4, where they have the lowest total on the slate.

Jerry Jeudy has seen a sharp decline coming off two poor fantasy showings. Jeudy’s price was inflated after Week 1, following his long touchdown against the Seahawks where he totaled 102 yards. It is no surprise to see fantasy managers dump their Jeudy shares prior to a Week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

David Montgomery’s CORE cards have declined 26 percent after he left Week 3’s game against the Texans in the first half. Montgomery still has a chance to play Sunday, but it is looking bleak following his absence from practice Wednesday.

