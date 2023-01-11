Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner!



Now, there’s a new way to attack the postseason on Reignmakers Football…



INTRODUCING the @moonbirds Side Set pic.twitter.com/iKsbd2da8b — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 9, 2023

(Jim Mora voice) Playoffs? You kidding me?

Nope. It’s that time again! Only this time, DraftKings customers have a new way to attack the postseason via Reignmakers Football. To celebrate the first playoffs to feature Reignmakers Football, DraftKings is releasing a new playoffs side set.

This time, however, users won’t be able to purchase cards via packs. The six Moonbirds Side Set player cards will only be available for purchase in auctions, and there will only be 25 editions of each player card. The auctions began on January 10 and end on January 13.

Looking for info on the Reignmakers UFC Genesis drop?@C_Hira24 breaks down everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/ggVOKOO1qM — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 10, 2023

The GENESIS set is the first Reignmakers UFC premium drop for the 2023 season. GENESIS packs will be available on DraftKings Marketplace starting on January 6, so get excited! Premium sets will be the best way to collect all your favorite fighters and secure multi-fight usage out of your Fighter Game Cards.

Based on feedback from Reignmakers Football, in which the first drop was also the GENESIS drop, GENESIS packs for Reignmakers UFC will be loaded with ranked fighters! In fact, both the standard and premium packs will guarantee multiple ranked fighters within them, and the premium pack guarantees four ranked fighters within each pack!

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Standard and Premium packs are here — and with them, a ranked fighter focused collector’s challenge that allows users to collect Genesis ranked fighters to earn their share of $100K in DK Dollars!

Reignmakers UFC players who collect at least 88 of all Genesis ranked fighters will earn Octagon Collector status and its corresponding prize split per rarity tier. Users who collect all 173 genesis ranked fighters will earn Ultimate Club status and its corresponding rarity tier prize split.

Here’s a look at the prize splits:

PRIZING TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) CORE Octagon Collector: $10k Even Split Ultimate Club: $15K Even Split RARE Octagon Collector:$10k Even Split Ultimate Club $15K Even Split ELITE + (across ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers) Octagon Collector: $20K Even Split Ultimate Club: $30K Even Split

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ARE LIVE!

UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Strickland vs Imavov marks the first event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Jan. 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests in all UFC Fight Nights and Pay-Per-Views moving forward.

Similarly to UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Strickland vs Imavov Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike previous Event Packs, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Strickland vs Imavov packs will include five (5) fighter game cards with one RARE+ card guaranteed (RARE-REIGNMAKER). The pack pool will include all 24 fighters in the event and fighter game cards of all rarities. Each of the 24 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Strickland vs Imavov will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier fighter game cards, 300 RARE tier fighter game cards, 75 ELITE tier fighter game cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier fighter game cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier fighter game card.

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

Reignmakers UFC Genesis drop has access to over $12 Million in prizes this season!

On a week with teams resting their starters, players looking to earn last-minute contract incentives and certain teams motivated to lose, the Week 18 Reignmakers slate saw several low-scoring and unique teams at the top of the leaderboards.

The perfect lineup this week was Davis Mills, Zack Moss, Keenan Allen, Jerry Jeudy and Stefon Diggs. It was the first time all season that Mills was on a winning team, as the Texans’ quarterback surprisingly finished as the overall QB1 in a game where Houston could have earned the first pick in the draft with a loss. The Texans narrowly beat the Colts 32-31.

Allen finished as the WR1 despite the game having no meaning for the Chargers. The veteran wideout had a season-best 8-102-2 receiving line.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Week 18 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Wild Card slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals as well as the latest on Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Mike Williams.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

