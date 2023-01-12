DraftKings NFT Reignmakers UFC: Fantasy Picks for January 14

The only thing better than UFC being back this weekend is the fact that we can celebrate the return of Reignmakers UFC as well. With a $10K top prize in the Reignmaker Tier and over $100K in total prizes for this Fight Night, there’s a lot to be excited about for this UFC slate. Let’s break down the top UFC Reignmakers plays for UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov.

If you are new to Reignmakers UFC, the premise is simple: buy cards, enter lineups, and compete for cash prizes. While the scoring is exactly the same as UFC DFS, the salaries are completely different. You can play any combination of six fighters as long as you have their card in the correct tier.

Saturday’s featured UFC Reignmakers contests are the RMUFC Classic - CORE - $10K Fiat Frenzy and the RMUFC Classic - RARE - $25K Fiat Frenzy. Contests begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday evening.

Here are some of my top Captain plays and Reignmaker recommendations for Saturday’s UFC slate.

Buy your event packs for UFC Fight Night or browse the marketplace for your favorite fighters!

Simply put, Umar Nurmagomedov is not losing this fight. A whopping -950 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, Umar pairs impressive striking with an even more elite kicking game, creating insane offensive pressure that makes him a very friendly fantasy player. Despite only winning 8% of his fights inside the distance, two of his last three fights have been submissions, and his decision win went over 100 points. A true set-it-and-forget-it option, I’m all in on Umar Nurmagomedov this Saturday.

In a fight of UFC rookies that’s probably not going the distance, I’m playing the more established veteran. Mateusz Rebecki is 16-1 as a pro and combines aggressive striking with equally potent wrestling. He searches for finishes and has only gone to decision twice in his entire career. As a -740 favorite, Rebecki is another safe play in Reignmakers.

Imavov is one of UFC’s rising stars in the Middleweight division. The future title contender faces the toughest test of his UFC career on Saturday when he takes on the dangerous yet slumping contender Sean Strickland. Just last July, we were talking about Strickland as a title contender. That was until he was KO’ed by current champion Alex Pereira. After losing by split decision to Jared Cannonier less than a month ago, Strickland enters this fight on short notice and on a two-fight skid. I’m not sure Imavov can finish Strickland, but I do feel confident that he’ll pull out the win. Given that this fight is five rounds, there should be more than enough time for Imavov to earn striking and grappling points against Strickland on his way to a win.

Let me know what you think about these picks, and make sure to follow me on Twitter @JeffGailius for all of my MMA picks.

Get in the Octagon with Reignmakers UFC! Open packs or scout, collect and bid on officially licensed UFC cards on the DraftKings Marketplace to build the ultimate collection. Once you’ve assembled your team, build lineups to battle against other players for prizes in fantasy sports contests, compete in regular collector challenges and more!

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers UFC conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!