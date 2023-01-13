This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Wild Card Weekend Market Report

Have you been unable to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Wild Card Weekend.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Justin Herbert (+$4.51, 60%)

Saquon Barkley (+$3.99, 100%)

Tyler Huntley (+$3.48, 77%)

Brock Purdy (+$3.00, 13%)

Joe Burrow (+$2.98, 25%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Geno Smith (-$5.66, 30%)

Dak Prescott (-$3.45, 29%)

CeeDee Lamb (-$3.25, 30%)

Trevor Lawrence (-$3.00, 19%)

Mike Williams (-$2.00, 51%)

Observations: Risers

Justin Herbert has seen the most significant increase in the floor price of his CORE cards this week. Now no longer designated a Superstar, the Chargers’ quarterback can be stacked alongside Austin Ekeler in what should be one of the most exciting games this weekend. Herbert stands out as a clear-cut option on the Saturday slate.

Saquon Barkley’s floor price has doubled now that he lost his Superstar status, while fellow running backs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler retained theirs. In the only indoor game this week, New York is listed as only a three-point underdog versus the Vikings.

After getting word that Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful, Tyler Huntley looks poised to lead the Ravens into Cincinnati this weekend. Although third-string quarterback Anthony Brown got the nod in Week 18, Huntley’s involvement in practice this week has shot his CORE price up by 77 percent.

Brock Purdy has seen a $3.00 price increase ahead of his game against the Seahawks. For those that don’t want to play Herbert, Purdy makes for a solid pivot on the Saturday slate. The rookie quarterback will arguably lead the league’s best offensive weapons as a 9.5-point home favorite.

Joe Burrow’s CORE price has increased 25 percent preceding a game versus what could be the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens. Burrow has scored 18.3 and 12.6 DKFP versus a tough Baltimore defensive unit this year and he may not be needed to throw the whole game with the Bengals listed as 9.5 favorites.

Observations: Fallers

Geno Smith has seen the largest decrease in his floor price leading up to Seattle’s road matchup versus San Francisco. After narrowly squeaking into the playoffs last week, the Seahawks could be in for a long day against this elite defense. Smith has had two of his worst fantasy performances this year against the 49ers.

Somewhat surprisingly, both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have seen their values drop before the Monday matchup versus Tampa Bay. The betting markets seem to have more faith in Dallas than Reignmakers players with the Cowboys listed as 2.5-point favorites. That being said, there is still time for this Dallas duo to rise in value with this game being a Monday Showdown contest.

Coming off two straight poor fantasy performances, Trevor Lawrence has seen his floor price come down 19 percent. Lawrence is in a good spot in a game with one of the higher totals and a tight spread, although there is quite a bit of opportunity cost at the quarterback position this week.

Mike Williams has seen his CORE price slash in half following the pessimistic news of his status at practice this week. It’s hard to imagine the Chargers’ wideout missing such a pivotal game, but in such a scenario I would expect Keenan Allen’s floor price to be boosted.

