Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

UFC 283 marks the first Pay-Per-View event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. On January 21, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all UFC Pay-Per-View events moving forward.

Moving forward, all Pay-Per-View Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 Pay-Per-View packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with no rarity guarantees. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 283 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier player card.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis, and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters, along with a random distribution of a majority of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

DraftKings is also releasing an event set pack drop prior to Saturday, where players can bolster their lineups with only fighters participating in UFC 283.

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Standard and Premium packs are here — and with them, a ranked fighter focused collector’s challenge that allows users to collect Genesis ranked fighters to earn their share of $100K in DK Dollars!

Reignmakers UFC players who collect at least 88 of all Genesis ranked fighters will earn Octagon Collector status and its corresponding prize split per rarity tier. Users who collect all 173 genesis ranked fighters will earn Ultimate Club status and its corresponding rarity tier prize split.

Here’s a look at the prize splits:

PRIZING TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) CORE Octagon Collector: $10k Even Split Ultimate Club: $15K Even Split RARE Octagon Collector:$10k Even Split Ultimate Club $15K Even Split ELITE + (across ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers) Octagon Collector: $20K Even Split Ultimate Club: $30K Even Split

Looking for info on the Reignmakers UFC Genesis drop?@C_Hira24 breaks down everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/ggVOKOO1qM — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 10, 2023

The GENESIS set is the first Reignmakers UFC premium drop for the 2023 season. GENESIS packs will be available on DraftKings Marketplace starting on January 6, so get excited! Premium sets will be the best way to collect all your favorite fighters and secure multi-fight usage out of your Fighter Game Cards.

Based on feedback from Reignmakers Football, in which the first drop was also the GENESIS drop, GENESIS packs for Reignmakers UFC will be loaded with ranked fighters! In fact, both the standard and premium packs will guarantee multiple ranked fighters within them, and the premium pack guarantees four ranked fighters within each pack!

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

Reignmakers UFC Genesis drop has access to over $12 Million in prizes this season!

DraftKings Reignmakers hosted three separate days of contests on Wild Card Weekend.

On Saturday, it was those who rostered Brock Purdy that found the most success, as the rookie led San Francisco to a dominant 41-23 win over Seattle.

Sunday featured an additional game of players to choose from, and this time it was Reignmakers players who elected to go with Daniel Jones that finished best. The Giants’ quarterback finished as the QB1 on Sunday in New York’s upset of the Vikings in Minnesota.

And finally, in one of the least-competitive games of Wildcard Weekend, Dallas defeated Tampa Bay in a game that saw Dak Prescott finish as the highest-scoring player at any position. The win sends the Cowboys to San Francisco next week in what should be an exciting matchup.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Wild Card Weekend in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Divisional Round slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the best value plays and stacks.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.