Win a UFC 285 Experience with MMA Lesson from UFC Fighter through Reignmakers UFC

At UFC 283, Reignmakers UFC will introduce the concept of portfolio-gated contests. DraftKings expects to offer these types of contests from time to time, where users must hold a specific allotment of fighter game cards within their portfolio to be eligible to join these special contests.

The first portfolio-gated contest is all about Brazil. To enter the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283, users will need to hold five (5) fighter game cards of fighters from Brazil. For the UFC 283 contest, the five (5) fighter game cards can be of any rarity tier. Holding these fighters at time of contest entry will earn users one (1) entry to the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283. Note: UFC 283’s portfolio-gated contest will run at the CORE rarity tier, but that will not necessarily be the case for future portfolio-gated contests.

Now, let’s talk about the grand prize:

The user who wins the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283 will win a full VIP Experience for two to UFC 285 that includes an hour-long MMA training session with a UFC fighter. Full package includes:

$5,000 in travel credit (credited to DraftKings account)

In-Arena Hospitality

Reserved Floor Seating for Weigh-Ins

Post Weigh-In Party

Commemorative Credential

Private Arena Entrance

Post-Fight In-Octagon Photo

Post Weigh-In Fighter Meet and Greet

Section F Tickets

Tour of the UFC Performance Institute

One (1) Hour Long MMA Lesson With a UFC Fighter

UFC 285 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The approximate retail value of the package is $30,000. See full terms and conditions here.

On Monday (1/23/23) following UFC 283, the winner will be contacted by a DraftKings representative.

Beyond the UFC 285 VIP Experience Grand Prize, the portfolio-gated contest will include 100 UFC Fight Night 2.4.23 packs for the next 200 highest-scoring finishers after the first prize!

Users will want to hang onto their Reignmakers UFC cards, as DraftKings will continue to look for ways to provide utility to all fighter game cards via portfolio-gated contests (and other mechanisms coming soon)!

