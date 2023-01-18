DraftKings Hosting January Reignmakers UFC Genesis Series Scavenger Hunt

The Hunt is on!

Reignmakers players who own certain Contender Series fighter cards will be awarded bonus prizes in DK Dollars or an UFC APEX Fight Night experience for two (2).

Get in on the Hunt

Users who collect one of the UFC 284 Contender Series fighter cards set forth in the table below (the “Contender Cards”) and hold the Contender Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on Sunday, January 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Contender Card. Only Contender Cards contained in a Genesis Standard Pack or Genesis Premium Pack opened between January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET and January 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (“Eligibility Period”) will carry a prize. Only the user holding the Contender Card as of the Snapshot are eligible to win the prizing.

Here’s what players need to be on the lookout for when opening UFC Genesis Standard Packs and Genesis Premium Packs throughout the Eligibility Period:

UFC Reignmakers Contenders Scavenger Hunt Checklist Contender Card Prize Contender Card Prize UFC 284 Contender Series Fighter (Any rarity) from Australia* 50 DK Dollars ELITE UFC 285 Contender Series Fighter from the U.S.A.* 70 DK Dollars Legendary UFC 286 Contender Series Fighter from the U.K.* UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2

*A fighter card is from Australia, U.S.A., or U.K. in the event the fighter card has Australia, U.S.A., or U.K. respectively listed as the Country in the Properties of the fighter card.

There are one hundred eighteen (118) eligible Contender Cards from Australia, sixty (60) eligible Contender Cards from the U.S.A., and two (2) eligible Contender Cards from the U.K.

FAQ

Q: If I rip open a Genesis pack purchased from the secondary market and collect a Contender Card from that pack, am I eligible for the prizing?

A: Yes, Standard and Premium Genesis packs that were purchased on either the primary or secondary market are eligible.

Q: What if I pulled a Contender Card from a Genesis pack during the Eligibility Period, but I sold the Contender Card prior to the Snapshot?

A: Only the user holding the Contender Card at the Snapshot will be awarded the corresponding prize.

Q: What is included in the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience?

A. Two (2) tickets to the UFC APEX Fight Night event on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas and seven hundred dollars ($700) cash credited to the users DraftKings account to be used for travel and accommodations for the UFC APEX Fight Night event (approximate retail value four thousand dollars ($4,000)..

The winners of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 are responsible for all travel costs and fees and are responsible for scheduling, coordinating, and booking their own transportation and travel, including, but not limited to, to and from airports and hotels, and accommodations, in connection with the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2. DraftKings shall have no responsibility or liability for travel, transportation, or accommodations. The winners of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 are responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledges that DraftKings has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance or any other form of insurance. All expenses and incidental travel costs associated with the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 and not expressly stated herein, including, but not limited to, travel costs, meals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, luggage fees, service charges or facility charges, room services, minibar, entertainment, personal charges, damage to the hotel room, security fees, gratuities, taxes, and/or other expenses, are the responsibility of the winner of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2.

DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute a prize with an equivalent prize of equal or greater value.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions, draftkings.com or for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

THE WINNERs OF THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 REPRESENTS AND WARRANTS THAT ATTENDING THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 IN PERSON IS WHOLLY VOLUNTARY, AND THAT THEY ARE FULLY AWARE OF THE HAZARDS, DANGERS, AND RISKS INVOLVED, INCLUDING SERIOUS INJURY, ILLNESS, AND DEATH. THE WINNERS OF THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 ASSUME THE RISKS OF SUCH FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES, AND FURTHER ACKNOWLEDGES, AND ACCEPT THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH, OTHER FACTORS AND OCCURRENCES THAT MAY IMPACT OR AFFECT THEIR SAFETY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE CORONAVIRUS (ALSO KNOWN AS COVID-19, 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS) PANDEMIC AND OTHER POTENTIALLY RELATED DISEASES, ILLNESSES, VIRUSES, AND CONSEQUENTIAL HEALTH EFFECTS. IN PARTICULAR, THE WINNERS OF THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 UNDERSTANDS AND ACCEPTS THE RISK THAT ATTENDING THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 MAY EXPOSE THEM TO COVID-19, WHICH CAN BE SPREAD, AMONG OTHER WAYS, VIA THE AIR, FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT, AND/OR BY CONTACT WITH CONTAMINATED SURFACES AND OBJECTS. CONTRACTING COVID-19 CAN CAUSE INJURY, ILLNESS, DEATH, AND/OR DISABILITY, AND MAY REQUIRE OR RESULT IN THE NEED FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT AND/OR MAY RESULT IN A NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME. THE WINNERS OF THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 PARTICIPATE IN THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2 AT THEIR OWN RISK AND ASSUMES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY RISK OF BODILY INJURY, DEATH, AND/OR ILLNESS, AND QUARANTINE AND TRAVEL-RELATED EXPENSES ARISING FROM OR IN CONNECTION WITH ATTENDING THE UFC APEX FIGHT NIGHT EXPERIENCE FOR 2.

The winners of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 and their guests must follow all policies, instructions, and requirements of DraftKings while attending the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2. The winners of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 and their guest must follow all health and safety protocols put in place by DraftKings or the venue while attending the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2, which may include COVID-19 vaccination requirements, testing requirements, wearing masks, and social distancing. The winners of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 and their guests may additionally be required to sign an assumption of risk or waiver in order to attend the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2. DraftKings may prohibit a winner of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 and/or their guest from participating or attending the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 in the event the winner and/or their guest is unable to comply with or violates any health and safety protocols as set forth herein. The winner of the UFC APEX Fight Night Experience for 2 shall be responsible for all acts or omissions of their guest.