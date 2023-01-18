DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for the Divisional Round

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on in the postseason this week! We’ve reached the Divisional Round, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

Let’s take a closer look at the two classic slates for Saturday and Sunday:

CLASSIC

The public contest breakdown is eight CORE , six RARE , six ELITE , six LEGENDARY and four REIGNMAKER contests available.

, six , six , six and four contests available. Each contest has cash or UFC GENESIS Packs as prizes.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $30,000 or UFC GENESIS Packs.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $30K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $5,000.

The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $30K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $5,000.

The UFC GENESIS Pack Party contests on Saturday and Sunday gives players a chance to claim one of 225 Genesis packs. On Saturday, first through 25th will receive a 2023 Genesis STANDARD Pack and 26th through 75th will receive a 2023 Genesis CORE Add-On Pack. On Sunday, first through 50th will receive a 2023 Genesis STANDARD Pack and 51st through 150th will receive a 2023 Genesis CORE Add-On Pack.

Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $40,000.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $40K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $5,000.

The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $40K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $5,000.

Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $20,000.

The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $20,000.

Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $75,000.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $75K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $15,000.

The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $75K Fiat Frenzy, where first place walks home with $15,000.

Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $75,000.

The highest cash prize on Saturday is in the $75K The Alpha, where first place walks home with $15,000.

The highest cash prize on Sunday is in the $75K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $15,000.

Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

