This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Divisional Round Market Report

Have you been unable to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of the Divisional Round.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Jerick McKinnon (+4.00, 48%)

Miles Sanders (+$2.85, 72%)

Christian Kirk (+$1.99, 66%)

DeVonta Smith (+$1.7, 49%)

Dallas Goedert (+$1.26, 63%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Joe Burrow (-$7.76, 39%)

Brock Purdy (-$6.00, 16%)

Trevor Lawrence (-$5.75, 43%)

Daniel Jones (-$5.09, 44%)

Josh Allen (-$4.50, 26%)

Observations: Risers

Jerick McKinnon has seen the largest increase in the floor price of his CORE cards this week. Coming off their first-round bye, the Chiefs are listed as 8.5-point favorites over the Jaguars and McKinnon has an incredible nine touchdowns since Week 13. He stands out as one of the top options for the running back position this weekend.

Similar to McKinnon, Miles Sanders is coming off a bye and the Eagles are listed as more than a touchdown favorite at home this week. Although Jalen Hurts is known for stealing rushing touchdowns in the red zone, Sanders should stand to benefit if the Eagles get up big in this one. He scored 31.5 DKFP against the Giants in Week 14.

Christian Kirk’s CORE price has risen 66 percent following the Jaguars’ impressive comeback victory over the Chargers last weekend. The spread for this Jaguars/Chiefs game is telling us that Lawrence might need to air it out again, which would benefit his top receiver.

DeVonta Smith has seen almost a 50 percent increase preceding a matchup versus the Giants’ secondary this week. However, with no SuperStar wideouts to choose from, and the Eagles having a plethora of offensive weapons, Smith doesn’t stand out as a must-play.

The same logic applies to Dallas Goedert, who has seen a 63 percent increase after Philly’s bye. Goedert sits behind Travis Kelce and George Kittle in the pecking order at tight end though. If not playing Deep Roster, it might be best to utilize one of the many wide receivers in the FLEX spot.

Observations: Fallers

Surprisingly, Joe Burrow’s cards have decreased the most this week even though he ranks as one of the best non-SuperStars after losing the designation prior to the playoffs. The matchup is tough but I wouldn’t bet against Burrow in a playoff game against Josh Allen and the Bills.

Despite finishing as the overall QB2 on Wild Card Weekend, Brock Purdy has seen a $6.00 decrease in his floor price. However, with Purdy starting the year as a backup, he only has two sets of CORE cards which means fewer purchases will cause larger shifts in price. Now that he has flashed some upside, “Mr. Irrelevant” looks to be a strong play this week against Dallas.

Trevor Lawrence follows the pattern of falling quarterbacks with a 43 percent decrease on his CORE cards. In a potential trailing game script for Jacksonville, Lawrence could still be in a solid spot to rack up passing yardage.

Daniel Jones has seen a 44 percent decrease despite coming off of a 30-plus DKFP performance in an impressive Giants’ win over the Vikings last weekend. With several quarterback options to choose from, Jones doesn’t stand out amongst the crowd, however, I do like his $8 CORE price over Purdy’s $31 tag.

Surprisingly, Josh Allen’s floor price declined 26 percent this week. Being one of three SuperStar quarterbacks on this slate, Allen can’t be played alongside Christian McCaffrey who looks to be the top running back play. The decline in value only means Allen can be bought at a discount before what should be one of the best games this weekend.

