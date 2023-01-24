Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

Reignmakers players who own certain Contender Series fighter cards will be awarded bonus prizes in DK Dollars or an UFC APEX Fight Night experience for two (2).

Users who collect one of the UFC 284 Contender Series fighter cards set forth in the table seen in the article linked above and hold the Contender Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on Sunday, January 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Contender Card.

At UFC 283, Reignmakers UFC will introduce the concept of portfolio-gated contests. DraftKings expects to offer these types of contests from time to time, where users must hold a specific allotment of fighter game cards within their portfolio to be eligible to join these special contests.

The first portfolio-gated contest is all about Brazil. To enter the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283, users will need to hold five (5) fighter game cards of fighters from Brazil. For the UFC 283 contest, the five (5) fighter game cards can be of any rarity tier. Holding these fighters at time of contest entry will earn users one (1) entry to the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283. Note: UFC 283’s portfolio-gated contest will run at the CORE rarity tier, but that will not necessarily be the case for future portfolio-gated contests.

Now, let’s talk about the grand prize:

The user who wins the portfolio-gated contest at UFC 283 will win a full VIP Experience for two to UFC 285 that includes an hour-long MMA training session with a UFC fighter.

Beat the rest of the flock during the playoffs to walk away with 2,000 bills and your very own SupDuck!



— DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 24, 2023

The next SlyCrocs Playoff Contest is on the horizon!

On 1/23 at 11:59PM ET, a snapshot was taken. Holders of three (3) or more SlyCrocs will receive entry to the SlyCrocs Playoff Challenge contest for the NFL Conference Championships!

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Standard and Premium packs are here — and with them, a ranked fighter focused collector’s challenge that allows users to collect Genesis ranked fighters to earn their share of $100K in DK Dollars!

Reignmakers UFC players who collect at least 88 of all Genesis ranked fighters will earn Octagon Collector status and its corresponding prize split per rarity tier. Users who collect all 173 genesis ranked fighters will earn Ultimate Club status and its corresponding rarity tier prize split.

Here’s a look at the prize splits:

PRIZING TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) CORE Octagon Collector: $10k Even Split Ultimate Club: $15K Even Split RARE Octagon Collector:$10k Even Split Ultimate Club $15K Even Split ELITE + (across ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers) Octagon Collector: $20K Even Split Ultimate Club: $30K Even Split

@C_Hira24 breaks down everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/ggVOKOO1qM — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 10, 2023

The GENESIS set is the first Reignmakers UFC premium drop for the 2023 season. GENESIS packs will be available on DraftKings Marketplace starting on January 6, so get excited! Premium sets will be the best way to collect all your favorite fighters and secure multi-fight usage out of your Fighter Game Cards.

Based on feedback from Reignmakers Football, in which the first drop was also the GENESIS drop, GENESIS packs for Reignmakers UFC will be loaded with ranked fighters! In fact, both the standard and premium packs will guarantee multiple ranked fighters within them, and the premium pack guarantees four ranked fighters within each pack!

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

The Divisional Round concluded Sunday with a two-game Reignmakers slate. The key to winning on Saturday was having multiple Eagles and Travis Kelce, who scored 10 points more than anyone else on the entire weekend. On Sunday, it was necessary to have a Bengals stack with CeeDee Lamb.

With both slates featuring only two games, it wasn’t hard to roster the perfect lineup. In fact, the Sunday CORE contest saw the top seven finishers roster the perfect lineup, while the Saturday winner solo-shipped with it.

Amongst the four SuperStars left, only Josh Allen was eliminated over the weekend, leaving Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey to pick from.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Divisional Round in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Championship Sunday slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the best value plays and stacks.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

