DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for the Conference Championship Round

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on in the postseason this week! We’ve reached the Conference Championship Round, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers of contest options to choose from: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

Build the ultimate fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, merchandise and more every week of the NFL season! Read more at the DraftKings Reignmakers Football page!

Let’s take a closer look at the classic slate for Sunday:

CLASSIC

The public contests available include one contest for each tier— CORE , RARE , ELITE , LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests available.

, , , and contests available. Each contest has cash prizes.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

The CORE contest Sunday is the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $10,000.

, where first place walks home with $10,000. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

The RARE contest Sunday is the $100K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $20,000.

, where first place walks home with $20,000. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

The ELITE contest Sunday is the $300K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $100,000.

, where first place walks home with $100,000. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

The LEGENDARY contest Sunday is the $250K Fiat Frenzy , where first place walks home with $50,000.

, where first place walks home with $50,000. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

The REIGNMAKER contest Sunday is is in the $250K The Alph a , where first place walks home with $50,000.

, where first place walks home with $50,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or rarer) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

Showdown Contests:

For both the NFC Championship and the AFC Championship there are single-game Showdown contests available.

There is a contest in each tier for each game— CORE , RARE , ELITE , LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER .

, , , and . Each contest offers prizes of cash prizes.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes of $10,000.

There is a $10K Fiat Frenzy contest for the NFC Championship and for the AFC Championship where first place walks home with $1,000.

contest for the and for the where first place walks home with $1,000. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $15,000.

There is a $15K Fiat Frenzy contest for the NFC Championship and for the AFC Championship where first place walks home with $1,500.

contest for the and for the where first place walks home with $1,500. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or rarer) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Each contest in this tier have total cash prizes up to $25,000.

There is a $25K Fiat Frenzy contest for the NFC Championship and for the AFC Championship where first place walks home with $5,000.

contest for the and for the where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or rarer) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $25,000.

There is a $25K Fiat Frenzy contest for the NFC Championship and for the AFC Championship where first place walks home with $5,000.

contest for the and for the where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or rarer) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $25,000.

There is a $25K Fiat Frenzy contest for the NFC Championship and for the AFC Championship where first place walks home with $5,000.

contest for the and for the where first place walks home with $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs.