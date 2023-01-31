DraftKings Reignmakers Pack Break: How Reignmakers UFC Users get in on the Action

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 2, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For each break, Chris Costa will be opening 8 Genesis packs. That’s a total of 32 packs and 160 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards! The Reignmakers UFC fighter cards opened during the pack breaks will then be selected by users through a snake draft.

Packs Included in Breaks

Each of the 8 packs opened in the breaks will be a Reignmakers UFC Genesis pack.

In both the first and second breaks, 6 Genesis Standard packs and 2 Genesis Premium packs will be opened.

In both the third and fourth breaks, 6 Genesis Premium packs and 2 Genesis Standard packs will be opened.

How Users get in on the Action

To participate in the snake draft you must:

Visit DraftKings Marketplace during one of the Break Ticket (as defined below) NFT auctions.

Have the winning bid for a Break Ticket to cement your position in the snake draft for that pack break.

Join the DraftKings discord server and participate in the snake draft event.

Participate in a Break Ticket Auction

We will be hosting 40 individual NFT auctions through the DraftKings Marketplace on February 1, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). Each such NFT (“a Break Ticket”) will entitle the purchaser to 1 spot in the snake draft for the particular pack break associated with that Break Ticket. Each of the 4 individual pack breaks will be associated with 10 Break Ticket NFTs, and therefore, each pack break will have 10 snake draft spots to select UFC Fighter Card NFTs opened during that pack break. Draft order is determined by the edition number of the Break Ticket purchased.

To participate in a Break Ticket auction, participants are required to have a valid DraftKings Marketplace account and comply with the DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use. When a user wins a Break Ticket auction by having the highest bid for the Break Ticket, DraftKings will contact the winner through the email address registered with their DraftKings Marketplace account to provide directions on how to participate in the snake draft for the pack brake associated with the Break Ticket. The Break Ticket NFTs are not eligible for resale on the secondary marketplace.

Go here for a full breakdown of the Break Ticket auction schedule. Auction dates and times may be delayed, postponed, or rescheduled by DraftKings in its sole discretion. In the event there is a change in the auction’s schedule after you have registered for the auction, DraftKings will notify you of such change(s) via an email to the email address registered with your DraftKings Marketplace account.

Draft

For each pack break, there will be 40 UFC Fighter Card NFTs revealed during the livestream event. Those 40 UFC Fighter Card NFTs create the card pool that can be selected during the snake draft associated with that pack break. Once all 8 packs associated with the specific break have been opened and their UFC Fighter Card NFTs revealed, the snake draft will begin.

A snake draft for a pack break allows the drafter to select 1 UFC Fighter Card NFT per round in a predetermined order. In a snake draft, the order of picks reverses after each round. So, if you were lucky enough to win the first overall pick in the snake draft, you would then have the last pick of the second round of the snake draft and then the first pick in the third round of the snake draft. This format will continue until all UFC Fighter Card NFT have been selected. The draft position for each snake draft is determined by the serial number of the Break Ticket NFT (e.g., Break Ticket edition number 1 for the first pack break will receive the 1st overall pick in the snake draft for the first pack break).

The drafting process will take place on DraftKings Discord server. Participants and spectators are required to have a valid Discord account and be a member of DraftKings Discord server. Drafters are encouraged to arrive early to the DraftKings Discord server prior to the start of the snake draft they are participating in. Once the drafters arrive in the DraftKings Discord server, they will be taken to a private Discord channel where the drafting will take place.

A discord moderator in the private chat will let you know when it is your turn to draft and when your draft turn ends. Once it is a drafter’s turn to make a pick, the drafter will have at least 20 seconds to select a Reignmakers UFC fighter cards from the draftable pool, however, the discord moderator has sole discretion of when a turn ends and the next turn begins.

Once it is a drafter’s turn to pick, the drafter makes a selection by posting a message to the private Discord channel with the name of the fighter for the UFC Fighter Card NFT they wish to select. In the event there are multiple UFC Fighter Card NFTs of the same fighter, the drafter will also need to include in their selection message the rarity tier and edition number for the UFC Fighter Card NFT they want to select. Once a UFC Fighter Card NFT has been selected, that UFC Fighter Card NFT will be removed from the draftable pool. Participants in the snake draft will have access to a shared document managed by the discord moderators that highlights the UFC Fighter Card NFTs still available. Once a card selection is submitted to the private Discord channel, such selection is final and cannot be changed. If a participant accidently selects a player that has already been chosen, they will be notified and will have to pick an alternative before the end of their turn.

In the event a drafter is unable to attend the stream and participate in the snake draft, or if their turn expires before they select a UFC Fighter Card NFT from the draftable pool, a UFC Fighter Card NFT will be auto-picked for the drafter from the draftable pool of UFC Fighter Card NFTs based on the following criteria and that drafters turn will end:

1. Highest Tier (Starting with REIGNMAKER and working down to CORE)

2. Edition Tier (Starting with Champion and working down to Contender)

3. Edition Number (Starting with the lowest serial number)

4. Alphabetically by Fighters Last Name (Starting with A and working down to Z)

Participants in the draft should expect their selected UFC Fighter Card NFTs to be distributed to their DraftKings Marketplace account within 24 hours of the draft’s conclusion.

Draft Schedule:

The snake draft for Pack Break #1 will occur on February 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The snake draft for Pack Break #2 will occur promptly after the conclusion of Pack Break #1 ( approximately 3:30 p.m. ET).

The snake draft for Pack Break #3 will occur on February 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The snake draft for Pack Break #4 will occur promptly after the conclusion of Pack Break #3 (approximately 6:30 p.m. ET).

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!