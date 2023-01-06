This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 18 Market Report

Have you been unable to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 18’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE

Jarrett Stidham (+$7.69, 128%)

Trevor Lawrence (+$6.99, 30%)

Jerick McKinnon (+$3.01, 33%)

Geno Smith (+$2.99, 43%)

George Kittle (+$1.25, 42%)

Top Fallers: CORE

Gardner Minshew (-$4.75, 58%)

Justin Fields (-$3.01, 60%)

Jared Goff (-$1.83, 23%)

Stefon Diggs (-$1.60, 11%)

Tee Higgins (-$1.50, 25%)

Observations: Risers

Jarrett Stidham has seen the biggest increase on the floor price of his CORE cards after surprisingly finishing as the overall QB3 last week. Stidham now gets a fantasy-friendly matchup with the Chiefs on a two-game slate in the highest-total game of Week 18.

Trevor Lawrence has seen a 30 percent increase leading up to a pivotal matchup versus the Titans on the two-game Saturday slate. Although listed as questionable with a toe injury, it would be surprising to not see Lawrence suit up in a game that will determine the winner of the AFC South.

Jerick McKinnon’s CORE price continues to rise as the Chief’s running back looks to score a receiving touchdown in six straight games. Yet another play from the two-game slate, McKinnon and the Chiefs are listed as nine-point favorites over the Raiders in a game where Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win.

The CORE price of Geno Smith’s cards has increased by almost $3.00 preceding a must-win matchup against the Rams at home. Smith threw for a season-high 367 yards in Seattle’s previous outing versus Los Angeles and the Seahawks are listed as a six-point favorite in this matchup. Even if the Seahawks win, they would need a Packers loss to Detroit to secure the No. 7 seed.

George Kittle has showcased a strong rapport with quarterback Brock Purdy, so it is no surprise his CORE cards continue to increase. Kittle draws a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 18, a team on which he dropped a 4-84-2 line in Week 11. San Francisco still has the incentive to win in this game with a slim, yet possible chance at the No. 1 seed.

Observations: Fallers

Gardner Minshew has seen the biggest decline this week even with Jalen Hurts’ status for Sunday still up in the air. With the Eagles listed as 14-point favorites and the Giants unable to improve their playoff picture, it appears difficult to pinpoint the fantasy plays in this game.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings, Justin Fields has seen his CORE price drop 60 percent. The Bears will roll with Nathan Peterman in a game they may be incentivized to lose, as the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft is still on the table.

Jared Goff’s price declined 23 percent before the Lion’s Sunday night matchup against the Packers. Notoriously worse outdoors, Goff doesn’t look poised for success in a game at Lambeau, despite the Lions needing to win to make the playoffs.

Stefon Diggs has seen a slight decrease in value despite a pivotal game against the Patriots on tap in Week 18. Although the Bills have a shot at the No. 1 seed in this game, New England has a good pass defense and Diggs has produced less than 11 DKFP over his last three games.

Tee Higgins’ cards have decreased 25 percent leading up to the Bengals’ matchup with the Ravens. The dip comes as a surprise with the Bengals having motivation in this game and Joe Burrow having historically destroyed Baltimore through the air. Higgins dropped a 12-194-2 line on the Ravens in their second matchup last season and could be a buy-low candidate this week.

