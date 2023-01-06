Reignmakers Football Moonbirds Side Set Only Available in Auctions

(Jim Mora voice) Playoffs? You kidding me?

Nope. It’s that time again! Only this time, DraftKings customers have a new way to attack the postseason via Reignmakers Football. To celebrate the first playoffs to feature Reignmakers Football, DraftKings is releasing a new playoffs side set.

This time, however, users won’t be able to purchase cards via packs. The six Moonbirds Side Set player cards will only be available for purchase in auctions, and there will only be 25 editions of each player card. The auctions will start on January 10 and end on January 13.

Those holding a Moonbirds card by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 5 will receive an entry ticket for a Moonbirds contest during the big game, which will feature a Moonbirds NFT as the top prize.

Let’s take a closer look at the six players who make up this exclusive group and what day their auctions are:

Patrick Mahomes - January 10

Kansas City’s QB surpassed Drew Brees for most total yards in a single season after logging 202 passing yards and 29 yards rushing vs. the Raiders. Not only do his 5,608 yards put him in a group of his own, but he also became the third quarterback to post 5,000 or more yards in multiple seasons after finishing with 5,048 through the air. Brees and Tom Brady were the only quarterbacks to previously do so.

Travis Kelce - January 11

In a season where Mahomes had plenty of pass catchers to turn to, Kelce remained his favorite target throughout. Finishing with 1,300 receiving yards even, only seven wide receivers logged more yards than hime, whereas no other tight end reached 900 yards receiving.

George Kittle - January 12

After missing a pair of games, it took a little while for Kittle to get going. On top of that, San Francisco has had its share of obstacles to overcome at the quarterback position due to injuries. Still, Kittle managed 736 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which were the fifth- and second-highest marks among tight ends this season, respectively. Also, he averaged 13.1 yards per reception, which was a higher mark than any posted by the four tight ends who finished with more total receiving yards than him.

A.J. Brown - January 12

Although three other receivers logged more yards than him, there’s something to be said about being the best wide receiver on the best team in the league. Brown eclipsed the 100-yard mark five times throughout the season, surpassing 150 yards receiving in three of those contests. While finishing fourth in receiving yards at 1,401, he finished second to Davante Adams in receiving touchdowns with 11.

Tony Pollard - January 13

Had he not been forced to share a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott all season, Pollard would’ve easily surpassed 1,000 yards rushing. Still, he finished 11th in total rushing yards (988) while averaging a whopping 5.3 yards per cary. Oddly enough, Pollard also finished 11th in total receiving yards among running backs, logging 371 while averaging 9.5 yards per reception. He also logged 12 total touchdowns in the 16 games he played, nine of which came on the ground.

Dak Prescott - January 13

Prescott’s numbers don’t jump out like some of the numbers of other players featured on this list, but he was only able to log 12 games after suffering a thumb injury in Week 1 that sidelined him until Week 7. In looking at only his numbers from Week 7 through 18, Prescott was on pace for over 4,200 passing yards, which would’ve put him comfortably in the top 10. He also was on track to log 260 rushing yards, which would have put him just outside the top 10 in that category.

With the exception of the A.J. Brown and Dak Prescott auctions, the first auction each day starts at 12 p.m. ET, and the last ends at 10 p.m. ET. Brown and Prescott’s first auctions start at 12:35 p.m. ET, and the last ends at 10:35 p.m. ET on their respective dates.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

