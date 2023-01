Reignmakers UFC: Genesis Race to 173

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Standard and Premium packs are here — and with them, a ranked fighter focused collector’s challenge that allows users to collect Genesis ranked fighters to earn their share of $100K in DK Dollars!

Reignmakers UFC players who collect at least 88 of all Genesis ranked fighters will earn Octagon Collector status and its corresponding prize split per rarity tier. Users who collect all 173 genesis ranked fighters will earn Ultimate Club status and its corresponding rarity tier prize split.

Here’s a look at the prize splits:

PRIZING TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) CORE Octagon Collector: $10k Even Split Ultimate Club: $15K Even Split RARE Octagon Collector:$10k Even Split Ultimate Club $15K Even Split ELITE + (across ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers) Octagon Collector: $20K Even Split Ultimate Club: $30K Even Split

The collector’s challenge begins on Monday, January 9, 2023 and ends on with the snapshot on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

We will provide an updated CSV that allows users to track their progress towards completing the collector’s periodically and at snapshot on the following days in January: 13th, 18th, 23rd, and 27th. The CSV will be updated in this article and in Discord.

Here’s a full checklist off all the ranked fighters available in Genesis packs:

Ranked Fighters Checklist Set DK ID First Name Last Name Country (on NFT)

Use Broadcast Flag Division Weight Class Tier Genesis 501149 AMIR ALBAZI Iraq Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 474640 DAVID DVORAK Czech Republic Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74817 TIM ELLIOTT USA Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74816 DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO Brazil Men's Flyweight Champion Genesis 527971 MANEL KAPE Portugal Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74901 KAI KARA-FRANCE New Zealand Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 626094 MUHAMMAD MOKAEV Great Britain Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 557299 JEFFREY MOLINA USA Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74900 BRANDON MORENO Mexico Men's Flyweight Headliner Genesis 202983 SU MUDAERJI China Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 202644 MATHEUS NICOLAU Brazil Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74973 ALEXANDRE PANTOJA Brazil Men's Flyweight Headliner Genesis 202852 ALEX PEREZ USA Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 491092 BRANDON ROYVAL USA Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74974 MATT SCHNELL USA Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 496830 TAGIR ULANBEKOV Russia Men's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 202323 JESSICA ANDRADE Brazil Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74897 VIVIANE ARAUJO Brazil Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74839 MAYCEE BARBER USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 558051 ERIN BLANCHFIELD USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74879 CYNTHIA CALVILLO USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74838 KATLYN CERMINARA USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74946 TRACY CORTEZ USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 543910 MANON FIOROT France Women's Flyweight Headliner Genesis 202753 ALEXA GRASSO Mexico Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 202920 ANDREA LEE USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74840 JENNIFER MAIA Brazil Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 202519 LAUREN MURPHY USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 548285 CASEY O'NEILL Australia Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 74793 AMANDA RIBAS Brazil Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 202963 TAILA SANTOS Brazil Women's Flyweight Headliner Genesis 202686 VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO Kyrgyzstan Women's Flyweight Champion Genesis 201625 MIESHA TATE USA Women's Flyweight Ranked Genesis 201368 DOMINICK CRUZ USA Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202891 MERAB DVALISHVILI Georgia Men's Bantamweight Headliner Genesis 202495 ROB FONT Puerto Rico Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202985 CHRIS GUTIERREZ USA Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202425 PEDRO MUNHOZ Brazil Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202925 SAID NURMAGOMEDOV Russia Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 479260 UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV Russia Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202823 SEAN O'MALLEY USA Men's Bantamweight Headliner Genesis 202918 CORY SANDHAGEN USA Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 203034 JACK SHORE Wales Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202854 RICKY SIMON USA Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202412 ALJAMAIN STERLING Jamaica Men's Bantamweight Champion Genesis 74818 MARLON VERA Ecuador Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 74875 SONG YADONG China Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202927 PETR YAN Russia Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 518356 ADRIAN YANEZ USA Men's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202636 ARNOLD ALLEN England Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 201930 EDSON BARBOZA Brazil Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 202935 GIGA CHIKADZE Georgia Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 202719 JOSH EMMETT USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 81459 MOVSAR EVLOEV Russia Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74892 MAX HOLLOWAY USA Men's Featherweight Headliner Genesis 202832 DAN IGE USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74970 CHAN SUNG JUNG South Korea Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74788 CALVIN KATTAR USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74886 BRYCE MITCHELL USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74969 BRIAN ORTEGA USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74837 JONATHAN PEARCE USA Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74856 YAIR RODRÍGUEZ Mexico Men's Featherweight Headliner Genesis 517173 ILIA TOPURIA Georgia Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74893 ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI Australia Men's Featherweight Champion Genesis 202953 SODIQ YUSUFF Nigeria Men's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 202602 SHAMIL ABDURAKHIMOV Russia Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 460661 TOM ASPINALL England Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202710 CURTIS BLAYDES USA Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 505809 CHRIS DAUKAUS USA Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74802 CIRYL GANE France Men's Heavyweight Headliner Genesis 74832 BLAGOY IVANOV Bulgaria Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74830 DERRICK LEWIS USA Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202108 STIPE MIOCIC USA Men's Heavyweight Headliner Genesis 202665 FRANCIS NGANNOU Cameroon Men's Heavyweight Champion Genesis 74806 SERGEI PAVLOVICH Russia Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 476676 ALEXANDR ROMANOV Moldova Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74855 JAIR ROZENSTRUIK Suriname Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 203023 SERGHEI SPIVAC Moldova Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202886 TAI TUIVASA Australia Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202699 MARCIN TYBURA Poland Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74773 ALEXANDER VOLKOV Russia Men's Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74774 MAGOMED ANKALAEV Russia Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74934 JAN BŁACHOWICZ Poland Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202768 PAUL CRAIG Scotland Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202952 JIM CRUTE Australia Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 203043 JAMAHAL HILL USA Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202320 NIKITA KRYLOV Universal Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74971 VOLKAN OEZDEMIR Switzerland Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 496794 JIRI PROCHAZKA Czech Republic Men's Light Heavyweight Headliner Genesis 74972 ALEKSANDAR RAKIC Serbia Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74826 DOMINICK REYES USA Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202731 KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. USA Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202099 ANTHONY SMITH USA Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 74807 RYAN SPANN USA Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202220 GLOVER TEIXEIRA Brazil Men's Light Heavyweight Headliner Genesis 74836 JOHNNY WALKER Brazil Men's Light Heavyweight Ranked Genesis 202593 RENATO CARNEIRO Brazil Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 201749 MICHAEL CHANDLER USA Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 92473 BENEIL DARIUSH USA Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202071 TONY FERGUSON USA Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 81457 RAFAEL FIZIEV Azerbaijan Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202812 JUSTIN GAETHJE USA Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 518649 MATEUSZ GAMROT Poland Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202484 DANIEL HOOKER New Zealand Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202992 DAMIR ISMAGULOV Kazakhstan Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202613 ISLAM MAKHACHEV Russia Men's Lightweight Champion Genesis 202302 CONOR McGREGOR Ireland Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 74953 CHARLES OLIVEIRA Brazil Men's Lightweight Headliner Genesis 201880 DUSTIN POIRIER USA Men's Lightweight Headliner Genesis 203014 ARMAN TSARUKYAN Armenia Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202929 JALIN TURNER USA Men's Lightweight Ranked Genesis 202916 ISRAEL ADESANYA Nigeria Men's Middleweight Headliner Genesis 202063 DEREK BRUNSON USA Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 202559 JARED CANNONIER USA Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 202796 PAULO COSTA Brazil Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 608432 CHRIS CURTIS USA Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 202997 ROMAN DOLIDZE Georgia Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 517165 DRICUS DU PLESSIS South Africa Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 74842 KELVIN GASTELUM USA Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 202721 JACK HERMANSSON Norway Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 516521 NASSOURDINE IMAVOV France Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 454521 ANDRÉ MUNIZ Brazil Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 600419 ALEX PEREIRA Brazil Men's Middleweight Champion Genesis 202437 SEAN STRICKLAND USA Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 74844 DARREN TILL England Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 74822 MARVIN VETTORI Italy Men's Middleweight Ranked Genesis 202283 ROBERT WHITTAKER Australia Men's Middleweight Headliner Genesis 74871 SEAN BRADY USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202514 GILBERT BURNS Brazil Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202235 MICHAEL CHIESA USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 501151 KHAMZAT CHIMAEV Russia Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 81455 COLBY COVINGTON USA Men's Welterweight Headliner Genesis 200874 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS Brazil Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202552 LEON EDWARDS Jamaica Men's Welterweight Champion Genesis 74848 VICENTE LUQUE Brazil Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202293 NEIL MAGNY USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 74827 JORGE MASVIDAL USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202724 BELAL MUHAMMAD Palestine Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 202848 GEOFF NEAL USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 203012 MICHEL PEREIRA Brazil Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 470471 SHAVKAT RAKHMONOV Kazakhstan Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 470468 DANIEL RODRIGUEZ USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 74846 STEPHEN THOMPSON USA Men's Welterweight Ranked Genesis 81454 KAMARU USMAN Nigeria Men's Welterweight Headliner Genesis 202777 IRENE ALDANA Mexico Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 74810 JULIA AVILA USA Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202964 MAYRA BUENO Brazil Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202987 MACY CHIASSON USA Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202541 HOLLY HOLM USA Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 96280 PANNIE KIANZAD Sweden Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 74877 YANA KUNITSKAYA Russia Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202751 LINA LÄNSBERG Sweden Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 74894 AMANDA NUNES Brazil Women's Bantamweight Champion Genesis 558199 JOSIANE NUNES Brazil Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 201815 JULIANNA PEÑA USA Women's Bantamweight Headliner Genesis 202388 RAQUEL PENNINGTON USA Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 74812 KAROL ROSA Brazil Women's Bantamweight Ranked Genesis 202749 KETLEN VIEIRA Brazil Women's Bantamweight Headliner Genesis 465866 NORMA DUMONT Brazil Women's Featherweight Ranked Genesis 74792 MACKENZIE DERN Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 649557 EMILY DUCOTE USA Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202560 CARLA ESPARZA USA Women's Strawweight Headliner Genesis 202573 ANGELA HILL USA Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 74885 VIRNA JANDIROBA Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 92471 AMANDA LEMOS Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202566 ROSE NAMAJUNAS USA Women's Strawweight Headliner Genesis 553467 LUANA PINHEIRO Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202962 MARINA RODRIGUEZ Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202562 TECIA TORRES USA Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202914 POLYANA VIANA Brazil Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 74785 MICHELLE WATERSON USA Women's Strawweight Ranked Genesis 202936 ZHANG WEILI China Women's Strawweight Champion Genesis 202881 YAN XIAONAN China Women's Strawweight Ranked

FAQ

Q: What fighter cards are eligible?

A: Genesis set ranked fighters opened from packs or purchased on the secondary market.

Q: How long do I have to hold the fighter cards?

A: Genesis ranked fighter cards need to be held at snapshot time.

Q: Can I win prize splits at multiple tiers?

A: Users can earn the DK cash prize splits at each rarity tier for which they complete the requirements by snapshot date. Max 1 award prize per tier per customer.

Q: Can a fighter ranking change?

A: We will adhere to the published ranking list as of the Genesis Drop date which is provided in the Ranked Fighter Checklist CSV.

