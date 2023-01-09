Imamov vs Gastelum Marks the First Reignmakers UFC Event of the Year

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ARE LIVE!

UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum marks the first event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Jan. 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests in all UFC Fight Nights and Pay-Per-Views moving forward.

Similarly to UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike previous Event Packs, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum packs will include five (5) fighter game cards with one RARE+ card guaranteed (RARE-REIGNMAKER). The pack pool will include all 24 fighters in the event and fighter game cards of all rarities. Each of the 24 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier fighter game cards, 300 RARE tier fighter game cards, 75 ELITE tier fighter game cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier fighter game cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier fighter game card.

How Contests Work

Scoring

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as the DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how the MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules & Scoring page.

All lineups will feature a captain. Whichever fighter users place in their captain spot will receive a 1.5x bonus for all statistics accrued. Our DFS product has an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode if looking for more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Reignmakers fighter game cards have a series of properties associated with them and these properties impact the way you play the game

Card rarity is the most commonly used property to gate contests. Every contest will have rarity rules tied to entry.

The rarity requirements needed from Reignmakers UFC fighter game cards for the CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests for 2023 UFC Fight Nights are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at the rarity tier of the contest or higher so a RARE contest requires a captain to be at least of the RARE tier, ELITE contest requires a captain to be at least of the ELITE tier, etc.

Contest Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they include five (5) fighters scheduled to fight from a given event. No duplicate fighters are allowed. If a user owns multiple fighter game cards of the same fighter, they may be used in separate lineups but not within the same lineup. I.e. Kelvin Gastelum cannot be rostered twice within the same five (5) fighter lineup.

Contest Types for UFC Fight Nights Moving Forward

2023 UFC Fight Nights will include contests at all rarity levels moving forward. Essentially, each UFC Fight Night will include a CORE contest, a RARE contest, an ELITE contest, a LEGENDARY contest and a REIGNMAKER contest.

Prizing

UFC Fight Night events will include $125,000 in total fantasy contest prizing, while Pay-Per-View contests will include $250,000 in total fantasy contest prizing!

The $125,000 UFC Fight Night prize pool will be divided by rarity tier as follows:

Pack Price and Odds of Getting CORE vs. RARE

The cost of a UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum Event Pack will be $19.99 and each pack will guarantee users a fighter on the Main Card of the event. Only the 24 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum will be included in the pack pool.

Each fighter in UFC Fight Night packs will have 1200 CORE editions, 300 RARE editions, 75 ELITE editions, 15 LEGENDARY editions and one (1) REIGNMAKER edition, equating to 28,800 total CORE tier fighter game cards, 7,200 total RARE tier fighter game cards, 1,800 total ELITE tier fighter game cards, 360 total LEGENDARY tier fighter game cards and 24 total REIGNMAKER tier fighter game cards within the UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum pack pool.

How to Build Your Lineup

UFC Fight Night Event Packs

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Reignmakers UFC as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Night, beginning in 2023. Starting with the first event, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum, contests of five different rarity tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) will be offered at all events.

Packs will consist of CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier NFTs for all 24 fighters scheduled to fight on UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum:

Kelvin Gastelum, Nassourdine Imamov, Dan Ige, Damon Jackson, Punahele Soriano, Roman Kopylov, Ketlen Viera, Raquel Pennington, Umar Nurmagomedov, Raoni Barcelos, Claudio Ribeiro, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Mateusz Rebecki, Nick Fiore, Javid Basharat, Mateus Mendonca, Allan Nascimento, Carlos Heranandez, Isaac Dulgarian, Dan Argueta, Charles Johnson, Jimmy Flick, Priscila Cachoeira, Sijara Eubanks

For all UFC Fight Nights, packs will include all fighters scheduled to fight in that weekend’s events, so this format will remain consistent in 2023.

UFC Fight Night Fighter Card Utility

All fighters within UFC Fight Night fighter packs are scheduled to fight on that weekend’s card and are eligible to roster within that specific UFC Fight Night’s contests. All fighter game cards within 2023 Event Set packs from here on out will only be usable within their specific event (notated on both the packs and the fighter game cards). Once the event has ended, these players will no longer be draftable within Reignmakers UFC contests. However, these fighter game cards can be used within the crafting portal and may be required at a later date to enter specific portfolio-gated contests.

With only 7,636 packs available for the event, supplies will go fast!

What Sets Will Be Playable Within UFC Fight Night 1.14.23?

Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, Genesis and UFC Fight Night 1.14.23 fighter game cards will all be playable within UFC Fight Night 1.14.23 gameplay.

FAQ

Can I Play Rarer Fighter Game Cards in Less Rare Contests?

Yes, if a contest requires a card to be “RARE or higher” or “RARE+: that means an ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier card may be used in that given roster spot as well. If a contest requires an “ELITE or higher” or “ELITE+” card, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER fighter game cards may also be used in that given roster spot. If a contest requires a “LEGENDARY or higher” or “LEGENDARY+” card, a REIGNMAKER tier card may also be used in that roster spot.

Will there be ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests?

Yes, beginning in 2023, Reignmakers UFC contests will be offered at all rarity levels. Now that the “Weigh-In” phase is over, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests will be offered at UFC Fight Night and Pay-Per-View Events.

How Do I Dictate Which Fighter I Start in the Captain Spot?

There is a designated captain spot within rosters. Any fighter placed in the captain spot will have their score multiplied by 1.5x.

What Happens if a Fighter is Removed from the Card or Their Fight is Canceled?

The fighter will receive a “0” but will still be eligible to be played within UFC Fight Night contests. A lineup with a scratched fighter included would still be eligible for payouts. If a fighter is scratched prior to 12 p.m. ET on the Friday leading up to the event and a replacement fighter is announced, users holding the scratched fighter will receive an airdrop of the replacement fighter. If a replacement fighter is not announced, the fight is canceled, or a fighter is scratched after the 12 p.m. ET deadline, holders of the scratched fighter card will receive a ticket to a $5,000 make-good DFS contest for the next upcoming UFC card. In the contest, each eligible scratched fighter will receive a corresponding allotment of DFS make-good contest tickets.

Can I Start Fighters In Lineup Spots that are Not Scheduled to Fight in this week’s UFC Fight Night?

No, fighters who are not a specific UFC Fight Night card are ineligible to be played within the given UFC Fight Nights’ contests. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

