Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

Find everything you need to know about the upcoming Reignmakers UFC pack breaks here

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 2, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All fighters from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters, along with a random distribution of a majority of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

DraftKings’ UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 event pack is already sold out.

With that said, Jason Bales breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

Head to the secondary market to score your UFC Fight Night Event pack for 2/4!



— DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) January 31, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 marks the second UFC Fight Night event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Tuesday January 31, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night Event Packs will come in one SKU. 2023 UFC Fight Night packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER Fighter Game Card.

Reignmakers players who own certain Contender Series fighter cards will be awarded bonus prizes in DK Dollars or an UFC APEX Fight Night experience for two (2).

Users who collect one of the UFC 284 Contender Series fighter cards set forth in the table seen in the article linked above and hold the Contender Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on Sunday, January 26, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Contender Card.

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Standard and Premium packs are here — and with them, a ranked fighter focused collector’s challenge that allows users to collect Genesis ranked fighters to earn their share of $100K in DK Dollars!

Reignmakers UFC players who collect at least 88 of all Genesis ranked fighters will earn Octagon Collector status and its corresponding prize split per rarity tier. Users who collect all 173 genesis ranked fighters will earn Ultimate Club status and its corresponding rarity tier prize split.

Here’s a look at the prize splits:

PRIZING TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) TIER AWARD (In DK DOLLARS - 1 AWARD PER TIER) CORE Octagon Collector: $10k Even Split Ultimate Club: $15K Even Split RARE Octagon Collector:$10k Even Split Ultimate Club $15K Even Split ELITE + (across ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers) Octagon Collector: $20K Even Split Ultimate Club: $30K Even Split

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

On this slate, the perfect lineup construction was rostered by three different players, and oddly enough, these winners each solo-shipped the CORE, RARE and ELITE contests.

This construction was an unpopular build due to it requiring Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who scored the most fantasy points this weekend despite a disappointing 2022 campaign. It should be noted that MVS greatly benefited from injuries that knocked out JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Kadarius Toney.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Championship Sunday in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the best value plays and stacks.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

