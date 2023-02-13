This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Super Bowl Contest Recap

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers season came to an end last night following the Super Bowl Showdown contests. Despite just one game and limited players to choose from, Reignmakers players still had tons of cash to compete for with juiced-up prize pools in each tier.

In an uptempo, back-and-forth game that came down to the wire, It was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs that came back from a halftime deficit to secure a second Super Bowl ring. Mahomes and Travis Kelce stacks paid off as they seem to always do, however, it was Jalen Hurts and his concentrated passing attack that ultimately won Reignmakers players all the money.

In fact, there was one lineup construction that won every contest this week. It consisted of Hurts and his season-high 45.16 DKFP, Kelce, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. On this slate more than ever, rostering low-serial cards was essential to overcome the teams with this chalky build. In addition, this was the best possible lineup that could have been built.

This slate also hosted the final Web3 Promo contests with a $5K Deadfellaz gated contest in the CORE tier and a $5K Moonbirds contest in the RARE tier. Entrants in the Deadfellaz contest competed for a $1,000 top prize and were required to have at least one Deadfellaz-themed card in their portfolio to enter. The Moonbirds contest required RARE cards to enter, and the top finisher was awarded Moonbird No. 3380.

Here is a look at the winning teams from the Super Bowl slate:

CORE

Jamicsau won a 249-way tie to take home $10,000 in the CORE contest Sunday. This user’s cumulative serial number of 10 is what ultimately made the difference for this team. In this field of 13,113, almost two percent of the entrants rostered this exact lineup.

CORE Deadfellaz

The winner of the Deadfellaz CORE contest was gconnnft, who broke through a 68-way tie. This user was required to have at least one Deadfellaz-themed card in their wallet in order to enter this contest. Serial number mattered a ton in this contest, as the 68th finisher won just $7.50 despite rostering the same team as the winner.

RARE

Tyslice won the RARE Fiat Frenzy by conquering a field of 3,507 to win $20,000. A cumulative serial of 21 allowed this user to break a 123-way tie.

RARE Moonbirds

The winner of Moonbird No. 3380 was Goliath127, who utilized a 22 cumulative serial number to break an 11-way tie and beat a field of 114 entrants. Moonbirds currently have a floor price of 6.05 ETH at the time of writing, according to its Lucky Trader Rarity Page.

ELITE

Rotomania won the ELITE contest for $100,000 with a full lineup of No. 1 serials. This cumulative serial number of four was the lowest possible number, and it helped Rotomania break a 39-way tie. Despite having the same team, the 39th-place finisher won just $250.

LEGENDARY

The winner of the LEGENDARY Fiat Frenzy was rsbathla, who won a 10-way tie to win $50,000 in this contest. This user had five entries among the top 10 finishing teams and eight within the top twenty.

“The Alpha”

The winner of “The Alpha” at the REIGNMAKER tier was, once again, rsbathla, who also finished second, fourth and sixth. This was a unique scenario where this user had the lowest possible serial on both his first and second-place winning teams. In this case, the first place prize of $50,000 and the second place prize of $30,000 was split evenly between rsbathla’s top two teams for $40,000 a piece.

