Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

The time has come to begin preparations for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season.

With the focus shifting toward the second season of Reignmakers Football, players will get their first chance to Craft and Burn cards from the 2022 Reignmakers Football season. In doing so, Reignmakers Football holders will take their first steps toward building their 2023 Player Card collection, which they can use to compete for their share of the $1 million in weekly prizes that will be dedicated to 2023 Player Card contests.

Before getting to Crafting and Burning, holders of 2022 Player Cards can choose to retain these cards. There will be $100K in weekly prizes dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2022 Player Card holders. Also, any prior-year cards in your collection accrue 10% of the Franchise Score value to that of the same set-rarity-player card from the predetermined value of that in-year collection; this point reduction for 2022 player cards will occur late Summer 2023.

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain fighter cards from Genesis packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain fighter cards through a four-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all fighter cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Blanchfield - 2.18.23 marks the next UFC Fight Night event of Reignmakers UFC. Beginning on Tuesday January 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 UFC Fight Night packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Blanchfield - 2.18.23 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1,200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield event set is sold out.

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening 8 Genesis packs. That’s a total of 32 packs and 160 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards! The Reignmakers UFC fighter cards opened during the pack breaks will then be selected by users through a snake draft.

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Reignmakers Super Bowl Contest Recap

The inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers season came to an end following the Super Bowl Showdown contests. Despite just one game and limited players to choose from, Reignmakers players still had tons of cash to compete for with juiced-up prize pools in each tier.

In an uptempo, back-and-forth game that came down to the wire, It was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs that came back from a halftime deficit to secure a second Super Bowl ring. Mahomes and Travis Kelce stacks paid off as they seem to always do, however, it was Jalen Hurts and his concentrated passing attack that ultimately won Reignmakers players all the money.

In fact, there was one lineup construction that won every contest this week. It consisted of Hurts and his season-high 45.16 DKFP, Kelce, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. On this slate more than ever, rostering low-serial cards was essential to overcome the teams with this chalky build. In addition, this was the best possible lineup that could have been built.

This slate also hosted the final Web3 Promo contests with a $5K Deadfellaz gated contest in the CORE tier and a $5K Moonbirds contest in the RARE tier. Entrants in the Deadfellaz contest competed for a $1,000 top prize and were required to have at least one Deadfellaz-themed card in their portfolio to enter. The Moonbirds contest required RARE cards to enter, and the top finisher was awarded Moonbird No. 3380.

