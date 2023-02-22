DraftKings Reignmakers Football: 2022 Most and Least Burned Players Cards

It’s time to flip your Reignmakers Football calendar from 2022 to 2023!

As players begin preparations for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season, comes their first chance to Craft and Burn cards from the 2022 Reignmakers Football season. In doing so, Reignmakers Football holders will take their first steps toward building their 2023 Player Card collection, which they can use to compete for their share of the $1 million in weekly prizes that will be dedicated to 2023 Player Card contests.

Below is a list of some of the most burned cards as of February 22, 2023:

Top 2022 Supply Burned Player Position Team Player Position Team Tommy Tremble TE Panthers Mo Alie-Cox TE Colts Adam Trautman TE Saints A.J. Green WR Cardinals Cameron Brate TE Buccaneers Albert Okwuegbunam TE Broncos Cade York K Browns Robbie Anderson WR Cardinals C.J. Uzomah TE Jets Kenny Golladay WR Giants

And here are the top kept:

Top 2022 Supply Kept Player Position Team Player Position Team Jalen Hurts QB Eagles Geno Smith QB Seahawks Trevor Lawrence QB Jaguars Justin Fields QB Bears Travis Etienne Jr. RB Jaguars Joe Burrow QB Bengals Daniel Jones QB Giants Travis Kelce TE Chiefs Dak Prescott QB Cowboys A.J. Brown WR Eagles

Here’s the breakdown of the Craft and Burn process:

Craft

Acquire Crafting Tokens

Crafting Tokens are DraftKings’ unique type of collectible exclusive to Reignmakers, and they are essential to complete Craft & Burn recipes. All Tokens at each rarity tier will have a limited supply.

To convert prior-year Player Cards into in-year Player Cards, you will need a Crafting Token as part of the recipe.

There are several ways to acquire Crafting Tokens. For more, see our previous article about how to Craft & Burn.

Recipe Guides

Burned Cards

As Player Cards are burned throughout the crafting process, they will be removed from a player’s account and the Reignmakers game. Burned Player Cards cannot be recovered.

