Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

With the official launch of Reignmakers PGA TOUR underway, we are excited to share more details around this new gameplay, prizing, drops and more! The information below should give you what you need to start strategizing, building your collection, and preparing to compete throughout 2023. The Players Championship will mark the official season Reignamkers PGA TOUR season start and contests will continue to be offered at all rarity tiers through the rest of the year.

Who doesn’t love a good sweat experience? Well, we are doubling down with some pack break action for the upcoming DraftKingdom Minotaur Collection. DraftKings is hosting a series of 2 pack breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of revealing 10 Minotaur PFPs from the DraftKingdom Minotaur collection, and each pack contains a unique Minotaur collectible.

The 2 pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will reveal 10 Minotaur collectibles. During the pack breaks, participants will be eligible to select which of the collectibles they want to bolster their collection with through a snake draft!

DraftKings is offering a series of Minotaurs from the DraftKingdom collection, in which users will be able to obtain one-of-a-kind Minotaur PFPs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

After all the Minotaurs are revealed from a given break, players will then draft through a two-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Auction Rules

The minimum bid will be $25 for each auction, with bid increments of $5. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

Season 1 of DraftKings Reignmakers is officially in the books, and overall, it was a very successful season. Now that football is over, all eyes turn to the future utility of the cards, and in this article, Jason Rouslin goes through his strategy and how he plans to get the most yield and utility out of his holdings going into next season.

The time has come to begin preparations for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season.

With the focus shifting toward the second season of Reignmakers Football, players will get their first chance to Craft and Burn cards from the 2022 Reignmakers Football season. In doing so, Reignmakers Football holders will take their first steps toward building their 2023 Player Card collection, which they can use to compete for their share of the $1 million in weekly prizes that will be dedicated to 2023 Player Card contests.

Before getting to Crafting and Burning, holders of 2022 Player Cards can choose to retain these cards. There will be $100K in weekly prizes dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2022 Player Card holders. Also, any prior-year cards in your collection accrue 10% of the Franchise Score value to that of the same set-rarity-player card from the predetermined value of that in-year collection; this point reduction for 2022 player cards will occur late Summer 2023.

It’s time to flip your Reignmakers Football calendar from 2022 to 2023!

Here is a list of some of the most burned cards as of February 22, 2023

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain fighter cards from Genesis packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain fighter cards through a four-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all fighter cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 marks the next UFC Fight Night event of the 2023 Reignmakers UFC season. Beginning on Tuesday, January 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 UFC Fight Night packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1,200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282 and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 event set goes on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening 8 Genesis packs. That’s a total of 32 packs and 160 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards! The Reignmakers UFC fighter cards opened during the pack breaks will then be selected by users through a snake draft.

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

