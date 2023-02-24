DraftKingdom: Top 10 Male and Female Minotaur PFPs & Attributes Chart

The DraftKingdom has expanded, adding Minotaurs to the marketplace!

Preferred access for Minotaurs took place on Thursday, February 23, and snapshots will begin on February 26. To learn more, visit this page.

Minotaur Background

50% human, 50% bull, and 100% heart, the Minotaurs of the DraftKingdom are known for their insatiable appetite and cunning.

A solitary species, even catching a glimpse of their mountain lair is an accomplishment, though the few who have reached it and returned have marveled at their hospitality.

Collect a combination of 100+ unique traits, and show the DraftKings community that you grab life by the horns.

Yet, this is just the beginning. You may love your Minotaur as-is, but there’s a litany of ways to upgrade.

Here’s a look at the PFP’s rarity chart, which lists all the traits DraftKingdom Minotaurs can have and orders traits from rarest to most common:

Also, here’s a breakdown of DraftKingdom’s Top 10 rarest Male and Female Minotaurs:

DraftKings Top 10 Rarest Male Minotaurs Ranking PFP Name Total Rarity Score Background Trait Skin Trait Clothing Trait Handheld Trait Face Trait Head Trait Eyes Trait Bling Trait Ranking PFP Name Total Rarity Score Background Trait Skin Trait Clothing Trait Handheld Trait Face Trait Head Trait Eyes Trait Bling Trait 1 Minotaur 113 7955 Blue Sky Leoparty None MMA Glove Bloody Nose Stuntman Helmet Glowing Eyes Field Pass 2 Minotaur 246 6989 Sunrise Sherbert Hockey Sweater Badminton Racket Grin Medium Horns Battle Scar Championship Ring 3 Minotaur 781 6978 Fog Cowboy None Badminton Racket Goatee Tri Corner None Championship Ring 4 Minotaur 1421 6859 Blue Sky Cowboy Soccer Kit Pool Cue None TX Longhorns Black Eye Championship Ring 5 Minotaur 1384 6818 Fog Zebruh Bowling Shirt None Missing Teeth Pillbox Hat Glowing Eyes None 6 Minotaur 880 6803 Fog Zebruh Basketball Jersey Field Hockey Stick Tongue Medium Horns Glowing Eyes None 7 Minotaur 14 6706 Dusk Sunburn Bowling Shirt Badminton Racket None Medium Horns Lax Goggles Championship Ring 8 Minotaur 569 6582 Sunrise Sherbert GG Hawaiian Shirt Pool Cue None Tri Corner Glowing Eyes None 9 Minotaur 590 5187 Dusk Gold Tuxedo Tee None None Football Helmet Aviators Gold Medal 10 Minotaur 1049 4635 Hand of Buddha Sherbert RM Football Jersey Nunchucks Missing Teeth Glowing Horns Lax Goggles None

DraftKings Top 10 Rarest Female Minotaurs Ranking PFP Name Total Rarity Score Background Trait Skin Trait Clothing Trait Handheld Trait Face Trait Head Trait Eyes Trait Bling Trait Ranking PFP Name Total Rarity Score Background Trait Skin Trait Clothing Trait Handheld Trait Face Trait Head Trait Eyes Trait Bling Trait 1 Minotaur 380 17789 Amethyst W Gold W Hockey Sweater Megaphone Glitter Headband Heart Glasses None 2 Minotaur 881 7934 Swamp W Zebruh W Basketball Jersey Boxing Glove Missing Teeth W Bike Helmet Glowing Eyes Wrestling Belt 3 Minotaur 846 7396 Swamp W Sunburn W DK Jersey Wiffle Ball Bat None W Bike Helmet None Championship Ring 4 Minotaur 1224 6901 Dusk W Silver W Hockey Sweater Foam Finger Steam W Stuntman Helmet W Third Eye DK Necklace 5 Minotaur 762 5964 Labyrinth W Cowboy W Hockey Sweater Badminton Racket Whistle W Pillbox Hat Heart Glasses None 6 Minotaur 1225 5915 Dusk W Silver W Basketball Jersey MMA Glove None W TX Longhorns Swim Goggles DK Necklace 7 Minotaur 511 5417 Swamp W Silver W DK Jersey None Grin W Pillbox Hat Battle Scar Puka Shell 8 Minotaur 696 5190 Swamp W Silver W Hockey Sweater Badminton Racket Missing Teeth W Stuntman Helmet Swim Goggles None 9 Minotaur 177 4941 Blue Sky W Leoparty W DK Jersey Hockey Stick Whistle W Spartan Helmet None Nose Ring 10 Minotaur 573 4582 Dusk W Frostbite W Basketball Jersey Gold Flag Grin W TX Longhorns None Gold Medal

Pick up a Minotaurs PFP to unlock exclusive utility and community benefits!

The DraftKingdom: Trolls PFP sold out in 20 minutes! Minotaurs are kicking off this bull run with a $5,000 Sellout Bonus DFS Contest! To activate this utility, the Minotaur PFP public drop must fully sell out in 72 hours. Users must be holding a Minotaur PFP on 02/26 at 4:00 p.m. ET for eligibility.

Grab your strongest friends and compete against Trolls’ holders in “DraftKingdom Kombat.” The DraftKingdom will be hosting 3 exclusive DFS contests for both Trolls and Minotaurs with a combined value of $7,000 in rewards and an exclusive DFS Champions contest included. Any users holding a Minotaur OR Troll PFP on 03/02 at 4:00 p.m. ET will be eligible for these rewards.

Some Minotaurs stole $1,000 worth of Beanies from the DK Shop! Your mission is to find these Minotaurs and take back the Beanies for yourselves! Users who own a Minotaur with the ”Beanie” trait on 03/02 at 4:00 p.m. ET will be eligible to receive a DK beanie from the DK Shop. A DK rep will reach out to all users who pick up a Minotaur with a “beanie” trait following the snapshot.

By uploading your Minotaur PFP as your official DraftKings Profile Picture, holders will receive 500 Tier Credits to boost their Dynasty Rewards Tier Status for extra bonuses! Holders must upload their new Minotaur PFP as their official DK Marketplace Profile Picture by 03/09 at 4:00 p.m. ET to be eligible for this boost.

Each unique 1-of-1 Minotaur PFP has a chance to roll a brand new “Super Rare Trait.” These traits will be visually impressive and extremely rare. Any trait that has a total % of .50 or below will be eligible as a “Super Rare Trait.” For these 48 rare traits, we will run a $2K DFS Contest for the big GOLF tournament in Augusta on 04/06 and all qualifying trait holders will also receive a $25 DFS Ticket to the Fantasy Golf Millionaire on 04/06. Users must be holding a qualifying Minotaur PFP on 03/09 at 4:00 p.m. ET to be eligible for these rewards.

Minotaurs are the ultimate fighters and one of them will be invited to a UFC LIVE EXPERIENCE valued at $5,000 for a future UFC Fight Night card! Users who hold the “MMA Gloves” Minotaur trait will compete in a DFS Contest for the upcoming PPV on 03/04. Prove your fighting skills and knowledge by achieving the highest fantasy point score in this contest to win the ultimate fight night experience! Users must hold a Minotaur with the “MMA Gloves” trait on 03/02 at 4:00 p.m. ET to be eligible for these rewards.

Learn more about the DraftKingdom here!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

