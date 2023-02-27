DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Greens Pass Drop Info

The first opportunity to engage with the Reignmakers PGA TOUR product will be through the inaugural Greens Pass collection! Similar to the Field Pass and Octagon Pass within the Reignmakers NFLPA and UFC ecosystems, respectively, a Greens Pass grants you exclusive access including preferred drop windows, season-long Reignmakers benefits, DraftKings sitewide perks, and more!

The Greens Pass will fall into two tiers, Professional and Champion. The drop info as well as the associated utility by pass is as follows:

Greens Pass Tiers Contest Tier Total Editions Distribution Date Price Contest Tier Total Editions Distribution Date Price PROFESSIONAL 3000 Primary Sale 3/1 to 3/5 $150 CHAMPION 300 Auction 3/1 to 3/5 $1000 starting bid, $100 increments

Note that some Greens Passes will be withheld for promotional purposes, so keep an eye out for other ways to earn this exclusive group of pass holders!

