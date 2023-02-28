Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, for this week users will be able to obtain fighter cards from the UFC 285 Event Packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain fighter cards through a five-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all fighter cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Reignmakers UFC users can compete to win big during UFC 285! Among the contests being offered for UFC 285 is a Portfolio-Gated Contest that features a first-place UFC 287 VIP package for two.

Users who finish from second to 101st will receive one (1) 3.11.23 Fight Night Event Pack.

How to Enter

The Portfolio-Gated Contest for UFC 285 will be a RARE+ tier contest.

In order to compete for the VIP prize, users must hold at least five (5) Genesis RARE+ Heavyweight Fighter Cards.

UFC 287 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 287 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

Reserved seating at weigh-ins

Weigh-in meet and greet opportunity

Private VIP entrance in Miami

In-venue hospitality with UFC fighter appearances

Friday night post weigh-in VIP party

Credential/Lanyard

Post-fight Octagon experience

Meal with a UFC fighter (Fighter to be announced at later date)

$3K Cash for travel/accommodation

DraftKings is offering a series of Minotaurs from the DraftKingdom collection, in which users will be able to obtain one-of-a-kind Minotaur PFPs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

After all the Minotaurs are revealed from a given break, players will then draft through a two-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Who doesn’t love a good sweat experience? Well, we are doubling down with some pack break action for the upcoming DraftKingdom Minotaur Collection. DraftKings is hosting a series of 2 pack breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of revealing 10 Minotaur PFPs from the DraftKingdom Minotaur collection, and each pack contains a unique Minotaur collectible.

The 2 pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 2, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will reveal 10 Minotaur collectibles. During the pack breaks, participants will be eligible to select which of the collectibles they want to bolster their collection with through a snake draft!

Reignmakers UFC Genesis Packs’ days are numbered.

Once contests for UFC 285 lock on March 4, 2023, UFC Genesis Packs will no longer be available for purchase in the primary market.

A new recipe has been added to the Reignmakers Football Craft & Burn portal! The Last Shot 2022 Pack Craft & Burn recipes hit the marketplace from March 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET until Tuesday, April 14, 2023 — and these recipes will mark users’ last opportunity to get 2022 Packs and the corresponding Craftings Tokens.

The tokens drop will begin on March 2 at 3 p.m. with the CORE Tokens drops. Check out the breakdown of total tokens available per tier here.

The time has come to begin preparations for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season.

With the focus shifting toward the second season of Reignmakers Football, players will get their first chance to Craft and Burn cards from the 2022 Reignmakers Football season. In doing so, Reignmakers Football holders will take their first steps toward building their 2023 Player Card collection, which they can use to compete for their share of the $1 million in weekly prizes that will be dedicated to 2023 Player Card contests.

Before getting to Crafting and Burning, holders of 2022 Player Cards can choose to retain these cards. There will be $100K in weekly prizes dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2022 Player Card holders. Also, any prior-year cards in your collection accrue 10% of the Franchise Score value to that of the same set-rarity-player card from the predetermined value of that in-year collection; this point reduction for 2022 player cards will occur late Summer 2023.

It’s time to flip your Reignmakers Football calendar from 2022 to 2023!

Here is a list of some of the most burned cards as of February 22, 2023

UFC 285 is the next UFC Pay-Per-View event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Tuesday February 28, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all Pay-Per-View Event Packs will come in one SKU. 2023 Pay-Per-View packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one RARE+ guaranteed. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 285 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier player card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For UFC 285 These Auctions will run on February 28, 2023. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 285 and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC 285 event set goes on sale Tuesday, February 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening 8 Genesis packs. That’s a total of 32 packs and 160 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards! The Reignmakers UFC fighter cards opened during the pack breaks will then be selected by users through a snake draft.

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

