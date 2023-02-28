How to Compete for UFC 287 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 285 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC users can compete to win big during UFC 285! Among the contests being offered for UFC 285 is a Portfolio-Gated Contest that features a first-place UFC 287 VIP package for two.

Users who finish from second to 101st will receive one (1) 3.11.23 Fight Night Event Pack.

How to Enter

The Portfolio-Gated Contest for UFC 285 will be a RARE+ tier contest.

In order to compete for the VIP prize, users must hold at least five (5) Genesis RARE+ Heavyweight Fighter Cards.

UFC 287 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 287 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

Reserved seating at weigh-ins

Weigh-in meet and greet opportunity

Private VIP entrance in Miami

In-venue hospitality with UFC fighter appearances

Friday night post weigh-in VIP party

Credential/Lanyard

Post-fight Octagon experience

Meal with a UFC fighter (Fighter to be announced at later date)

$3K Cash for travel/accommodation

Set your DraftKings Reignmakers UFC lineup here: UFC 285 5+ Rare+ Genesis Heavyweight Gated Contest [UFC 287 Experience + $3K Travel 1st Prize]

How to Obtain Required Fighter Cards

Genesis Fighter Packs are leaving the primary market soon!

Once contests for UFC 285 lock on March 4, 2023, UFC Genesis Packs will no longer be available for purchase in the primary market. After this deadline, Reignmakers UFC users can only obtain Genesis Fighter Cards on the secondary market.

Go here for more on Genesis Fighter Cards leaving the primary market.

Go here for the Portfolio-Gated Contest’s terms and conditions.

