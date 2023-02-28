DraftKings Reignmakers Football: What Users Need to Know about Craft & Burn Last Shot Recipes

New recipes have been added to the Reignmakers Football Craft & Burn portal! The Last Shot 2022 Pack Craft & Burn recipes hit the marketplace from March 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET until Tuesday, April 14, 2023 — and these recipes will mark users’ last opportunity to get 2022 Packs before they are burned forever.

The tokens drop will begin on March 2 at 3 p.m. with the CORE Tokens drops. Here’s the breakdown of total tokens available per tier:

Last Shot Recipe CraftKings Token Details Token Tier Number of Tokens Cost per Token (in Dollars) Drop Time on March 2, 2023 Token Tier Number of Tokens Cost per Token (in Dollars) Drop Time on March 2, 2023 CORE 130,000 $1.99 3 p.m. RARE 40,000 $4.99 3:30 p.m. ELITE 6,000 $39.99 4 p.m. LEGENDARY 600 $249.99 4:30 p.m. REIGNMAKER 50 $999.99 5 p.m.

All Last Shot recipes feature select 2022 unsold and unused packs, with guaranteed scarcity and the chance of an ELITE token or higher. Here are the recipe details for Momentum, Elevate and Holiday Packs:

Last Shot 2022 Pack Craft & Burn Recipes Recipe Name Recipe Output Recipe Name Recipe Output 2022 Momentum CORE Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 CORE Momentum Set Card and One 2023 CORE Crafting Token 2022 Momentum CORE Pack 2022 Momentum RARE Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 CORE Momentum Set Card and One 2023 RARE Crafting Token 2022 Momentum RARE Pack 2022 Momentum ELITE Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 CORE Momentum Set Card and One 2023 ELITE Crafting Token 2022 Momentum ELITE Pack 2022 Momentum LEGENDARY Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 RARE Momentum Set Card and One 2023 LEGENDARY Crafting Token 2022 Momentum LEGENDARY Pack 2022 Momentum REIGNMAKER Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 LEGENDARY Momentum Set Card and one 2023 REIGNMAKER Craftking Token 2022 Momentum REIGNMAKER Pack 2022 Elevate RARE Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 CORE Elevate Set Card and One 2023 RARE Craftkings Token 2022 Elevate RARE Pack (Drop 2) 2022 Elevate LEGENDARY Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 RARE Elevate Set Card and One 2023 LEGENDARY Craftkings Token 2022 Elevate LEGENDARY Pack (Drop 2) 2022 Elevate REIGNMAKER Pack [LAST SHOT] Rwo 2022 LEGENDARY Elevate Set Cards and Two 2023 Reignmaker Craftking Tokens 2022 Elevate REIGNMAKER Pack (Drop 2) 2022 Holiday Pack [LAST SHOT] One 2022 CORE Holuda Set Card and One 2023 Rare Crafting token 2022 Holiday Pack 2022 Holiday Sweater Pack (1 card) [LAST SHOT] One 2023 CORE Crafting Token 2022 Holiday Sweater Promo Pack 2022 Holiday Standard Pack (1 card) [LAST SHOT] One 2023 CORE Crafting Token 2022 Holiday Standard Promo Pack 2022 Holiday Flannel Pack (1 card) [LAST SHOT] One 2023 CORE Crafting Token 2022 Holiday Flannel Promo Pack

After Tuesday, April 14, 2023, these recipes will close, and any remaining 2022 inventory will be removed from circulation permanently. All unopened, unsold 2022 inventory and unawarded packs remaining from recipes will be held by DraftKings for future burning.

