DraftKings Reignmakers Football: Everything Users Need to Know About the Gated Deadfellaz Contest for the Big Game

Still holding onto Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz Set Player Cards? If so, you may be able to take advantage of the gated contest this weekend, which features $5K in total prizes! You just need to be a holder of one of five Deadfellaz Set Player Cards.

In order to compete for your cut of the $5K — $1K of which will go to first place — a user’s portfolio must feature one of the Deadfellaz Set Player Cards from one of the four teams featured in the Championship round of the playoffs (Bengals, 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs). However, a user’s lineup for the contest does not need to feature a Deadfellaz Set Player Card in order for the lineup to be submitted.

Here are the Deadfellaz Set Player Cards users must hold at least one (1) of in their portfolio at contest lock time to be eligible to take part in the Deadfellaz gated contest:

Jalen Hurts

Ja’Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Joe Mixon

Deebo Samuel

Contest is single entry. If one or more DraftKings players tie for any position in the contest, DraftKings’ standard tiebreaker rules for Reignmakers Football apply.

Set your DraftKings Reignmakers Football lineup for the Deadfellaz gated contest here: RMF Classic - CORE - $5K Deadfellaz Gated Contest [$1K to 1st]

Here’s the prize breakdown:

Deadfellaz 2/12 Gated Contest Prize Breakdown Min Positon Max Position Cash Value in Dollars Min Positon Max Position Cash Value in Dollars 1 1 $1,000.00 2 2 $400.00 3 3 $200.00 4 4 $100.00 5 5 $75.00 6 6 $50.00 7 7 $40.00 8 8 $30.00 9 10 $25.00 11 14 $20.00 15 22 $15.00 23 38 $10.00 39 78 $7.50 79 199 $5.00 200 429 $3.00 430 979 $2.00

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

