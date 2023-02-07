Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

SURPRISE @Deadfellaz has decided to surprise its Reignmakers Deadfellaz Card holders with some extra fun to celebrate the Big Game with a 5k contest! Don't miss your shot to get in on the action!



Learn more: https://t.co/6T8TqMJwOg — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) February 7, 2023

Still holding onto Reignmakers Football Deadfellaz Set Player Cards? If so, you may be able to take advantage of the gated contest this weekend, which features $5K in total prizes! You just need to be a holder of one of five Deadfellaz Set Player Cards.

In order to compete for your cut of the $5K — $1K of which will go to first place — a user’s portfolio must feature one of the Deadfellaz Set Player Cards from one of the four teams featured in the Championship round of the playoffs (Bengals, 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs). However, a user’s lineup for the contest does not need to feature a Deadfellaz Set Player Card in order for the lineup to be submitted.

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain fighter cards from Genesis packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain fighter cards through a four-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all fighter cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers UFC in full swing, DraftKings is hosting a series of 4 breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of opening 8 packs from the DraftKings UFC Genesis set (Standard and Premium). Each pack contains 5 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards.

The 4 breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening 8 Genesis packs. That’s a total of 32 packs and 160 Reignmakers UFC fighter cards! The Reignmakers UFC fighter cards opened during the pack breaks will then be selected by users through a snake draft.

Win a UFC 286 VIP package

Experience the royal treatment with a UFC 286 VIP package in London if you win our exclusive contest during UFC 284.



Enter Contest: https://t.co/tOYZxUkOB0

T&C: https://t.co/xQwEi78in8 pic.twitter.com/6KvF0Bn74a — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) February 7, 2023

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

All fighters from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282 and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters, along with a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

UFC 284 event packs are live!



With it $250,000 in prizes and Reignmakers UFC fighter game cards to add to your collection.



Score yours: https://t.co/dLvQogKUni pic.twitter.com/clVZuB1wMp — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) February 7, 2023

UFC 284 marks the second UFC Pay-Per-View event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Tuesday January 31, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all Pay-Per-View Event Packs will come in one SKU. 2023 Pay-Per-View packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one RARE+ guaranteed. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities.

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

The final SlyCrocs Playoff Contest is on the horizon!

On 2/6 at 11:59PM ET, a snapshot was taken. Holders of three (3) or more SlyCrocs will receive entry to the SlyCrocs Playoff Challenge contest for the big game

Those holding a Moonbirds card by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 5 will receive an entry ticket for a Moonbirds contest during the big game, which will feature a Moonbirds NFT as the top prize.

Read more here.

Reignmakers Market Reports

With Championship Sunday in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Super Bowl slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the best value plays and stacks.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

Don't forget to tune in https://t.co/8RXx796yeE — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) February 3, 2023

