DraftKings Reignmakers Pack Break: How Reignmakers PGA TOUR Users get in on the Action

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers PGA TOUR kicking off this week, DraftKings is hosting a series of 6 pack breaks that will allow players to bolster their collection. The first set of breaks will consist of 12 packs each: two (2) 2023 Genesis Birdie packs, and ten (10) 2023 PGA TOUR Booster packs, while the second set of breaks will consist of 8 packs each: two (2) 2023 Genesis Eagle, and six (6) 2023 Genesis Birdie.

The first 3 pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”), with the final 3 pack breaks beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening and revealing the respective PGA TOUR player card NFTs. Half of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR player cards opened during the pack breaks will be selected by players through a snake draft, and then the remaining half of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR player cards opened during the pack breaks will be selected for players through an auto-snake draft.

Packs Included in Breaks

Breaks #1, #2, #3: Two (2) 2023 Genesis Birdie packs, and ten (10) 2023 PGA TOUR Booster packs.

Breaks #4, #5, #6: Two (2) 2023 Genesis Eagle, and six (6) 2023 Genesis Birdie.

How Users get in on the Action

To participate in the snake draft you must:

Visit DraftKings Marketplace during one of the Break Ticket (as defined below) NFT auctions.

Have the winning bid for a Break Ticket to cement your position in the snake draft for that pack break.

Join the DraftKings Discord server and participate in the snake draft event.

Participate in a Break Ticket Auction

We will be hosting 60 individual NFT auctions through the DraftKings Marketplace on March 8, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Each such NFT (“a Break Ticket”) will entitle the purchaser to 1 spot in the snake draft and auto-snake draft for the particular pack break associated with that Break Ticket. Each of the 6 individual pack breaks will be associated with 10 Break Ticket NFTs, and therefore, each pack break will have 10 snake draft spots to select PGA TOUR Player NFTs opened during that pack break. The draft order is determined by the edition number of the Break Ticket purchased.

To participate in a Break Ticket auction, participants are required to have a valid DraftKings Marketplace account and comply with the DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use. When a user wins a Break Ticket auction by having the highest bid for the Break Ticket, DraftKings will contact the winner through the email address registered with their DraftKings Marketplace account to provide directions on how to participate in the snake draft for the pack brake associated with the Break Ticket. The Break Ticket NFTs are not eligible for resale on the secondary marketplace.

Go here for a full breakdown of the Break Ticket auction schedule. Auction dates and times may be delayed, postponed, or rescheduled by DraftKings at its sole discretion. In the event there is a change in the auction’s schedule after you have registered for the auction, DraftKings will notify you of such change(s) via an email to the email address registered with your DraftKings Marketplace account.

Auto-Snake Draft

For each pack break, there will be 40 PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs revealed during the livestream event. Those 40 PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs create the card pool that can be selected during the snake draft associated with that pack break. Once all packs associated with the specific break have been opened and their PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs revealed, the snake draft will begin. The snake draft for each pack break will occur in two phases. The first phase will be 2 rounds, and participants in the snake draft can select PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs from the card pool during their turn. The second phase will be 2 rounds, but instead of selecting NFTs remaining in the card pool, a PGA TOUR Player Card NFT will automatically be selected for the participant from the card pool during that participant’s turn in the snake draft.

The first phase of the snake draft for a pack break allows the drafter to select 1 PGA TOUR Player Card NFT per round in a predetermined order. In a snake draft, the order of picks reverses after each round. So, if you were lucky enough to win the first overall pick in the snake draft, you would then have the last pick in the second round of the snake draft, and then the first pick in the third round (autopicked) of the snake draft. This format will continue until all PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs in the card pool for that snake draft have been selected. The draft position for each snake draft is determined by the serial number of the Break Ticket NFT (e.g., Break Ticket edition number 1 for the first pack break will receive the first overall pick in the snake draft for the first pack break). What makes an auto-snake draft different from a traditional snake draft is after the first two rounds of picks, drafters’ next pick selections will be auto-drafted based on the following criteria:

1. Highest Tier (Starting with REIGNMAKER and working down to CORE)

2. Edition Tier (Starting with Group 1 and working down to Group 4)

3. Edition Number (Starting with the lowest serial number)

4. Alphabetically by Golfer’s Last Name (Starting with A and working down to Z)

This process of auto-drafting the remaining PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs continues until all remaining PGA TOUR Player Card NFTs in the eligible card pool have been selected. The turns in which the auto-draft takes place continues the same as the initial snake draft order.

The drafting process will take place on the DraftKings Discord server. Participants and spectators are required to have a valid Discord account and be a member of the DraftKings Discord server. Drafters are encouraged to arrive early to the DraftKings Discord server prior to the start of the snake draft they are participating in. Once the drafters arrive in the DraftKings Discord server, they will be taken to a private Discord channel where the drafting will take place.

For the first phase of the snake draft, a Discord moderator in the private chat will let you know when it is your turn to draft and when your draft turn ends. Once it is a drafter’s turn to make a pick, the drafter will have at least 20 seconds to select a Reignmakers PGA TOUR player card from the draftable pool, however, the Discord moderator has sole discretion of when a turn ends and the next turn begins.

During the first phase, once it is a drafter’s turn to pick, the drafter makes a selection by posting a message to the private Discord channel with the name of the fighter for the PGA TOUR player card NFT they wish to select. In the event there are multiple PGA TOUR player card NFTs of the same fighter, the drafter will also need to include in their selection message the rarity tier and edition number for the PGA TOUR player card NFT they want to select. Once a PGA TOUR player card NFT has been selected, that PGA TOUR player card NFT will be removed from the draftable pool. Participants in the snake draft will have access to a shared document managed by the Discord moderators that highlights the PGA TOUR player card NFTs still available. Once a card selection is submitted to the private Discord channel, such selection is final and cannot be changed. If a participant accidentally selects a player that has already been chosen, they will be notified and will have to pick an alternative PGA TOUR player card NFT from the draftable pool before the end of their turn.

In the event, a drafter is unable to attend the stream and participate in the first phase of the snake draft, or if their turn expires before they select a PGA TOUR player card NFT from the draftable pool, a PGA TOUR player card NFT will be auto-picked for the participant during participant’s turn from the draftable pool of PGA TOUR player card NFTs based on the same criteria for the auto-snake draft mentioned above. The PGA TOUR player card NFTs a participant will receive through the auto-snake draft phase will be announced in the discord server by a DraftKings moderator promptly following the end of phase 1 of the snake draft.

Participants in the draft should expect their selected PGA TOUR player card NFTs to be distributed to their DraftKings Marketplace account within 24 hours of the draft’s conclusion.

Draft Schedule:

The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #1 will occur at 3:00 p.m. ET, on March 9, 2023

will occur at The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #2 will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #1 ( approximately 3:20 p.m. ET ).

will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #1 ( ). The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #3 will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #2 ( approximately 3:40 p.m. ET ).

will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #2 ( ). The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #4 will occur at 6:00 p.m. ET, on March 9, 2023.

will occur at The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #5 will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #4 ( approximately 6:20 p.m. ET ).

will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #4 ( ). The snake draft for PGA TOUR Pack Break #6 will occur promptly after the conclusion of PGA TOUR Pack Break #5 (approximately 6:40 p.m. ET).

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!