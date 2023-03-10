How DraftKings Reignmakers UFC Takedown Holders Can Unlock More Winnings for March 25 Contests

Reignmakers UFC Takedown Fighter Game Cards are going to give holders opportunities to compete for over $400K in VIP Fight Night Experiences throughout the rest of the UFC season — but that’s not all. Takedown holders can unlock even more prizing in the short term.

Takedown holders have a chance to unlock up to $100K in bonus DK cash prizing and extra franchise score boosts for March 25 Takedown Portfolio-Gated Contests.

How Takedown Holders Unlock More Winnings

The Takedown drop is scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET. There will be 12,994 packs available for purchase, 2,734 of which will be Takedown Slam Packs ($599.99 per pack) and 10,260 of which will be Takedown Sweep Packs ($99.99 per pack).

Portions of the $100K in bonus DK cash prizing will be added to March 25 Takedown Portfolio-Gated Contests at certain milestones holders hit. There are three milestones, each of which is based on the percentage of Takedown Packs sold for each pack type.

While Takedown packs will be available for purchase through March 26, this promotion will only last through March 20. Here are the milestones of percentage of Takedown Packs sold for each pack type:

70% Sold Milestone

Once 70% of all Takedown Slam Packs are sold, $10K will be added to March 25 Takedown Slam Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Slam Pack purchasers will also receive 500 Franchise Score points.

When 70% of all Takedown Sweep Packs are sold, $10K will be added to March 25 Takedown Sweep Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Sweep Pack purchasers will receive 500 Franchise Score points. Purchasers of both packs will receive 1,000 Franchise Score points

85% Sold Milestone

Once 85% of all Takedown Slam Packs are sold, $15K will be added to March 25 Takedown Slam Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Slam Pack purchasers will also receive 1,000 Franchise Score points.

When 85% of all Takedown Sweep Packs are sold, $15K will be added to March 25 Takedown Sweep Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Sweep Pack purchasers will receive 1,000 Franchise Score points. Purchasers of both packs will receive 2,000 Franchise Score points

100% Sold Milestone

Once 100% of all Takedown Slam Packs are sold, $25K will be added to March 25 Takedown Slam Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Slam Pack purchasers will also receive 2,000 Franchise Score points.

When 100% of all Takedown Sweep Packs are sold, $25K will be added to March 25 Takedown Sweep Portfolio-Gated Contests Prizing. Takedown Sweep Pack purchasers will receive 2,000 Franchise Score points. Purchasers of both packs will receive 4,000 Franchise Score points

Takedown drop participants can earn one (1) Max Franchise Score boost per pack type milestone hit during the promo window. Franchise Score boosts are permanent during this season for the UFC Overall Franchise Score leaderboard but will be reduced at 10% of their value for the upcoming season.

The Sold Milestone percentages will be updated daily in this article and on the DraftKings Discord.

Learn more about Takedown Fighter Game Cards here.

