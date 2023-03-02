DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis Race To 200

We know there are some out there who love being the ultimate collectors and being the first to collect as many unique golfers as you can. We want to reward those that have that completionist mindset with a collector’s challenge that lets you earn your share of $150K.

Here are some of the details:

Collect PGA TOUR unique Genesis golfers, the more you collect the more prizing you may qualify for.

Collecting at least 50 unique golfers earns Tee Box collector status, at least 100 earns Fairway Collector status and collecting 200 or more to earn Green Collector.

Users can win DK cash split at multiple rarity tiers.

Max 1 award prize per rarity tier.

Breakdown Tiers Rare (Only) Elite (Only) Legendary + (across tiers) Tiers Rare (Only) Elite (Only) Legendary + (across tiers) Tee Box $5K Even Split $10K Even Split $15K Even Split Fairway $10K Even Split $15K Even Split $20K Even Split Green $15K Even Split $20K Even Split $40K Even Split

Here’s a look at some key dates:

Collector’s Challenge Start: 3/6/23 (Same day and time as pack drop)

Collector’s Challenge End: 3/22/23 10 a.m. ET

Snapshot Payouts: Processed within 1-2 business days after snapshot.

Here is a list of golfers available:

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Checklist Golfer Golfer Ryan Armour Aaron Baddeley Sang-Moon Bae Paul Barjon Ricky Barnes Erik Barnes Rich Beem Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Zac Blair Ryan Blaum Jonas Blixt Keegan Bradley Joseph Bramlett Ryan Brehm Wesley Bryan Hayden Bryan Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Bud Cauley Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Trevor Cone Corey Conners Austin Cook Joshua Creel Quade Cummins MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Cameron Davis Jason Day Thomas Detry Luke Donald Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Austin Eckroat Harris English Matt Every Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Dylan Frittelli Brice Garnett Robert Garrigus Brian Gay Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Will Gordon Lanto Griffin Emiliano Grillo Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas Chesson Hadley Adam Hadwin Brandon Hagy James Hahn Nick Hardy Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton David Hearn Russell Henley Lucas Herbert Kramer Hickok Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Max Homa Billy Horschel Beau Hossler Viktor Hovland Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes John Huh Byeong Hun An Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Richard Johnson Zach Johnson Sung Kang Michael Kim Seonghyeon Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Kurt Kitayama Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Matt Kuchar Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley Hank Lebioda Kyoung-Hoon Lee David Lingmerth David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Shane Lowry Hunter Mahan Peter Malnati Ben Martin Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Tyler McCumber Max McGreevy Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy George McNeill Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Francesco Molinari Taylor Montgomery Ryan Moore Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Trey Mullinax Grayson Murray Matthew NeSmith Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy J.T. Poston Seamus Power Andrew Putnam Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Doc Redman Seth Reeves Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Kevin Roy Sam Ryder Rory Sabbatini Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Adam Scott Chase Seiffert Greyson Sigg Webb Simpson Roger Sloan Heath Slocum Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker J.J. Spaun Scott Stallings Kyle Stanley Sepp Straka Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Brian Stuard Justin Suh Adam Svensson Callum Tarren Nick Taylor Vaughn Taylor Ben Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Michael Thompson Brendon Todd D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Dawie van der Walt Erik van Rooyen Jhonattan Vegas Camilo Villegas Matt Wallace Nick Watney Mike Weir Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Charlie Wi Timothy Wilkinson Danny Willett Aaron Wise Jared Wolfe Si Woo Kim Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Cameron Young Carson Young Carl Yuan Will Zalatoris Xinjun Zhang

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

