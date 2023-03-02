 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis Race To 200

Find everything you need to know about the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis Race To 200!

By DK Playbook

We know there are some out there who love being the ultimate collectors and being the first to collect as many unique golfers as you can. We want to reward those that have that completionist mindset with a collector’s challenge that lets you earn your share of $150K.

Here are some of the details:

  • Collect PGA TOUR unique Genesis golfers, the more you collect the more prizing you may qualify for.
  • Collecting at least 50 unique golfers earns Tee Box collector status, at least 100 earns Fairway Collector status and collecting 200 or more to earn Green Collector.
  • Users can win DK cash split at multiple rarity tiers.
  • Max 1 award prize per rarity tier.

Breakdown

Tiers Rare (Only) Elite (Only) Legendary + (across tiers)
Tiers Rare (Only) Elite (Only) Legendary + (across tiers)
Tee Box $5K Even Split $10K Even Split $15K Even Split
Fairway $10K Even Split $15K Even Split $20K Even Split
Green $15K Even Split $20K Even Split $40K Even Split

Here’s a look at some key dates:

  • Collector’s Challenge Start: 3/6/23 (Same day and time as pack drop)
  • Collector’s Challenge End: 3/22/23 10 a.m. ET
  • Snapshot Payouts: Processed within 1-2 business days after snapshot.

Here is a list of golfers available:

Reignmakers PGA TOUR Checklist

Golfer
Golfer
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Sang-Moon Bae
Paul Barjon
Ricky Barnes
Erik Barnes
Rich Beem
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Ryan Blaum
Jonas Blixt
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Bryan
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
Joshua Creel
Quade Cummins
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Matt Every
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Robert Garrigus
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
David Hearn
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kramer Hickok
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
John Huh
Byeong Hun An
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Richard Johnson
Zach Johnson
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
Seonghyeon Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Hunter Mahan
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Tyler McCumber
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
George McNeill
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Grayson Murray
Matthew NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Seth Reeves
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Chase Seiffert
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Roger Sloan
Heath Slocum
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Dawie van der Walt
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Mike Weir
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Charlie Wi
Timothy Wilkinson
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Jared Wolfe
Si Woo Kim
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris
Xinjun Zhang

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

More From DraftKings Nation