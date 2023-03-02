DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Early Bird Franchise Score Snapshot

We’ll kick off Reignmakers PGA TOUR with the very first Franchise Score snapshot of the season. We like to reward those that build up their collections to rank up in the Top 1K in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Overall Leaderboard, doing so will let you earn your share of $50K. Keep in mind, Genesis cards have the highest Franchise Score multiplier of any set with 5x.

This begins when Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis packs drop. The Early Bird Snapshot will end on 3/12/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Payout will occur within 1-2 business days from snapshot.

Early Bird Snapshot Payout Table Rank Payout Payout Table Grouping Sum Rank Payout Payout Table Grouping Sum 1 $ 5,000.00 $ 5,000.00 2 $ 2,500.00 $ 2,500.00 3 $ 1,500.00 $ 1,500.00 4 $ 1,000.00 $ 1,000.00 5-6 $ 750.00 $ 1,500.00 7-10 $ 500.00 $ 2,000.00 11-20 $ 300.00 $ 3,000.00 21-50 $ 200.00 $ 6,000.00 51-100 $ 100.00 $ 5,000.00 101-250 $ 50.00 $ 7,500.00 251-500 $ 30.00 $ 7,500.00 501-1000 $ 15.00 $ 7,500.00 Total $ 50,000.00

