Everything you need to know about DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis Packs

The GENESIS set is the first Reignmakers PGA TOUR premium drop for the 2023 season. GENESIS packs will be available for a limited period on DraftKings Marketplace starting on March 6th, so get excited! Premium sets will be the best way to collect all your favorite golfers and secure multi-event usage out of your Golfer Game Cards. These cards are playable for all contests in the 2023 calendar year.

For Reignmakers PGA TOUR, we are offering over $13M in prizes, with $10M+ dedicated to contest prizing and $3M+ to Collection-Based Prizing from Franchise Score Leaderboards, Collection Challenges, and revamped Achievements!

What Golfer Game Cards Will Be Included in the GENESIS Drop?

The GENESIS set will contain cards of 209 unique golfers across the RARE through REIGNMAKER rarity tiers. The number of total golfer game cards available will be capped at each Rarity Tier. See the table below for full details. The GENESIS Column describes the edition cap for each golfer in the GENESIS drop. The Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity column breaks down the total edition cap of all golfer game cards that hold season-long eligibility that will be released throughout the 2023 season.

Golfer Card Scarcity Edition Tier Rarity Tier GENESIS Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity Edition Tier Rarity Tier GENESIS Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity All CORE - - RARE 120 - ELITE 75 300 LEGENDARY 25 100 REIGNMAKER 2 8

Edition Tier will not be used to determine edition counts of individual golfers, but will still play a role in pack construction, attribute-gating, and more. The criteria for each Edition Tier include:

Group 1 - All golfers that qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship by placing in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup Rankings.

Group 2 - All golfers not already in prior tiers that qualified for the 2022 BMW Championship by placing in the Top 75 of the FedEx Cup Rankings.

Group 3 - All golfers not already in prior tiers that qualified for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship by placing in the Top 125 of the FedEx Cup Rankings.

Group 4 - All golfers not already in prior tiers

How Will the Available Packs be Sold?

On March 6, 2023, the following GENESIS packs will be available for public purchase at 5 p.m. EST. This is a limited access drop where packs will only be on sale until Sunday, March, 12th at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Pack Breakdown Pack Type Price Golfer Game Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? Pack Type Price Golfer Game Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? 2023 GENESIS Birdie (Elite) Pack $199.99 5 7,327 Card 1 = Elite; Card 2 = Group 3+; Card 3 = Any golfer; Card 4 = Any Golfer; Card 5 = Any Golfer All Golfer Game Cards are limited to RARE or ELITE tier One (1) Golfer Game Card guaranteed to be ELITE 2023 GENESIS Eagle (Legendary) Pack $1,999.99 5 1,911 Card 1 = Legendary; Card 2 = Legendary; Card 3 = Group 3+; Card 4 = Any Golfer; Card 5 = Any Golfer All Golfer Game Cards are limited to ELITE through REIGNMAKER tiers Two (2) Golfer Game Cards guaranteed to be LEGENDARY Only way to receive a GENESIS Legendary or REIGNMAKER tier Golfer Game Card via packs Reignmaker “Ace” Cards Auctions starting at $500, $100 increments - 209 - Second set of REIGNMAKER cards within GENESIS

Preferred Access

Greens Pass holders will receive preferred access to the GENESIS drop and all future premium set drops. Professional Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to the Birdie pack and Champion Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to both Eagle and Birdie packs. A snapshot of pass holders as of March 5th at 11:59 PM EST will be taken to determine the preferred access list. The preferred access window will run from 12:00 p.m. EST to 4:30 p.m. EST on the drop day and will be limited to one (1) per user.

Prizing

For the 2023 season of Reignmakers PGA TOUR, we are offering over $13M in total prizes. There are many different ways to play, so check out how and what you can win:

Contest Prizing: In total, we are offering $10M+ in general contest prizing, with $7.5M going towards the ELITE through REIGNMAKER tier contests.This prizing is exclusively accessible through Premium and Side Sets that are playable across all 2023 events. For each event, we are targeting one of three levels of prizing: Standard, Premium, and Deluxe. See below for the event breakdown (Note that total prizes could vary by +/- 10% each week):

Prizing Breakdown Tournament Prize Tier Prize Pool CORE-RARE ELITE-REIGNMAKER Tournament Prize Tier Prize Pool CORE-RARE ELITE-REIGNMAKER THE PLAYERS Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Valspar Championship Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Corales Puntacana Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 Valero Texas Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Masters Tournament Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 RBC Heritage Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Mexico Open at Vidanta Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Wells Fargo Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 AT&T Byron Nelson Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 PGA Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Charles Schwab Challenge Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 RBC Canadian Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 U.S. Open Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Travelers Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Rocket Mortgage Classic Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 John Deere Classic Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Genesis Scottish Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Barbasol Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 The Open Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Barracuda Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 3M Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Wyndham Championship Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 FedEx St. Jude Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 BMW Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 TOUR Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Remaining 2023 PGA TOUR Events Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000

Franchise Score: We are dedicating $2M to Franchise Score rewards. For full details around leaderboards and snapshots date, stay tuned!

RM PGA TOUR World Championship: Compete for a chance to win a piece of the $500K prize pool and a spot at the live final, with first place taking down $125K! Check back later for full details around the event details and how to qualify.

Gated Contests: Throughout the season, we will also be offering attribute-gated contests with a total prize pool of $750K.

Achievements and Missions: Full details coming soon!

Promotions

GENESIS Race to 200

We know there are some out there who love being the ultimate collectors and being the first to collect as many unique golfers as you can. We want to reward those that have that completionist mindset with a collector’s challenge that lets you earn your share of $150K. More details to come!

