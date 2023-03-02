Everything you need to know about DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Packs

In addition to the Starter and Genesis pack we’re launching a season-long Booster Pack containing cards of all 209 golfers, in concert with our GENESIS drop. Continue building your collection of Reignmaker PGA players to score your chance at more prizing! Below are the Booster pack details.

Booster Pack Breakdown Pack Type Price Golfer Game Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What's Included? Pack Type Price Golfer Game Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What's Included? 2023 Booster Pack $19.99 3 250,800 Card 1 = Any golfer Card 2 = Any golfer Card 3 = Any golfer All Golfer Game Cards are limited to CORE and RARE tier One RARE card per two packs, on average

Prizing

For the 2023 season of Reignmakers PGA TOUR, we are offering over $13M in total prizes. There are many different ways to play, so check out how and what you can win:

Contest Prizing: In total, we are offering $10M+ in general contest prizing, with $7.5M going towards the ELITE through REIGNMAKER tier contests.This prizing is exclusively accessible through Premium and Side Sets that are playable across all 2023 events. For each event, we are targeting one of three levels of prizing: Standard, Premium, and Deluxe. See below for the event breakdown (Note that total prizes could vary by +/- 10% each week):

Prizing Breakdown Tournament Prize Tier Prize Pool CORE-RARE ELITE-REIGNMAKER Tournament Prize Tier Prize Pool CORE-RARE ELITE-REIGNMAKER THE PLAYERS Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Valspar Championship Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Corales Puntacana Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 Valero Texas Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Masters Tournament Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 RBC Heritage Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Mexico Open at Vidanta Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Wells Fargo Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 AT&T Byron Nelson Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 PGA Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Charles Schwab Challenge Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 RBC Canadian Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 U.S. Open Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Travelers Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Rocket Mortgage Classic Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 John Deere Classic Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Genesis Scottish Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Barbasol Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 The Open Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Barracuda Championship Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000 3M Open Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 Wyndham Championship Premium $275,000 $75,000 $200,000 FedEx St. Jude Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 BMW Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 TOUR Championship Deluxe $350,000 $100,000 $250,000 Remaining 2023 PGA TOUR Events Standard $175,000 $50,000 $125,000

Franchise Score: We are dedicating $2M to Franchise Score rewards. For full details around leaderboards and snapshots date, stay tuned!

RM PGA TOUR World Championship: Compete for a chance to win a piece of the $500K prize pool and a spot at the live final, with first place taking down $125K! Check back later for full details around the event details and how to qualify.

Gated Contests: Throughout the season, we will also be offering attribute-gated contests with a total prize pool of $750K.

Achievements and Missions: Full details coming soon!

Promotions

$50K Early Bird Franchise Score Snapshot

We’ll kick off Reignmakers PGA TOUR with the very first Franchise Score snapshot of the season. We like to reward those that build up their collections to rank up in the Top 1K in the PGA TOUR Overall Leaderboard, doing so will let you earn your share of $50K. More details to come!

GENESIS Race to 200

We know there are some out there who love being the ultimate collectors and being the first to collect as many unique golfers as you can. We want to reward those that have that completionist mindset with a collector’s challenge that lets you earn your share of $150K. More details to come!

FedEx Finalists Scavenger Hunt

Who doesn’t love the thrill of the hunt? Players who purchase Birdie and Eagle Genesis packs that pull certain Top 2022 FedEx Cup Finalists during a designated window will earn extra DK cash prizing. More details to come!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!