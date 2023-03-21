How to Compete for Fight Night Vegas Experience via Reignmakers UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 Portfolio-Gated Contests

Reignmakers UFC Takedown holders can compete for an upcoming Fight Night Vegas Experience!

DraftKings will host three Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-Gated Contests for UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23, which will each include a first-place Fight Night Vegas Experience. There will be one Portfolio-Gated Contest at each of the following tiers: RARE, ELITE and LEGENDARY+.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 Portfolio-Gated Contests, a user must meet the following requirements for the respective tier of the contest in which they wish to compete:

Reignmakers UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 Portfolio-Gated Contests Requirements TIER REQUIREMENT TIER REQUIREMENT RARE 8+ RARE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card ELITE 8+ ELITE Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card LEGENDARY 8+ LEGENDARY Tier Takedown Fighter Game Cards or 1 REIGNMAKER Tier Takedown Fighter Game Card

Users can acquire the required Takedown fighter game cards in Takedown Sweep and Takedown Slam packs. For more on the breakdown of fighter game cards featured in each type of Takedown pack, go here.

All three Portfolio-Gated Contests for UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 will be single entry.

Fight Night Vegas Experience

Reignmakers UFC users competing in these contests will contend for the first-place prize of a Fight Night Vegas Experience. Here’s the breakdown of the experiences:

$700 cash for travel/accommodations

Red Carpet arrival

RARE and ELITE Contest ONLY - Rows 2-3 VIP tickets

LEGENDARY+ Contest ONLY - Couch seating

On-site UFC VIP concierge staff

All-inclusive hospitality

Dedicated in-seat servers

Post-fight Octagon Experience

*Note: All Fight Night Vegas Experience components are guaranteed for APEX Events Only - Non-APEX Events will have separate terms.

Find the terms and conditions for the RARE, ELITE and LEGENDARY+ Portfolio-Gated Contest on DK Nation.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!