Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

Reignmakers UFC Takedown holders can compete for an upcoming Fight Night Vegas Experience!

DraftKings will host three Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-Gated Contests for UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23, which will each include a first-place Fight Night Vegas Experience. There will be one Portfolio-Gated Contest at each of the following tiers: RARE, ELITE and LEGENDARY+.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 marks the next UFC Fight Night event of the 2023 Reignmakers UFC season. Beginning on Tuesday, January 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 UFC Fight Night packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen - 3.25.23 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1,200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen event set is sold out.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

Time to grab Takedown packs for your shot to pull top headliners from upcoming fights and get bonus event packs airdropped to you. Here’s what you need to know!

Users who collect one of the headliner fighter game cards from 2023 Takedown packs set forth in the UFC Reignmakers Fight Headliners Hunt Takedown Cards table below (the “Headliner Fighter Cards”) from Group 1 that hold the Headliner Card in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on March 24th 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date 1”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Headliner Card.

It’s always nice to start an article the week after picking a winner. Taylor Moore “stole” the victory Sunday with an exceptional finish at the Valspar Championship. Moore worked himself out of a tight spot on each of the last three holes, playing them at one under to best fan favorite Jordan Spieth and soon-to-be dad Adam Schenk.

Moore’s ELITE cards were going for around $150 before the event and have now at least doubled after the event. On top of that, Wyndham Clark added another top-five finish, and his cards have at least doubled since last week’s article. I don’t expect that every week, but planning and preparing for PGA TOUR Reignmakers definitely gives me an edge.

This week’s slate is the first of three “dual tournament” weeks in the inaugural season of DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR. Below, I’ll get into the tournaments and golfers while providing a handful of options for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship.

One of the most popular new games in the fantasy world is DraftKings Reignmakers, which features NFT cards of players in all different sports! And while football was a major hit, DraftKings’ latest reveal is the Reignmakers PGA TOUR game.

For an introduction to the game and to learn more about it, click here to read my intro article. After familiarizing yourself with the basics, hop back here to learn some beginner strategies!

