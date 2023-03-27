DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers UFC Auction Schedule for March 30 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain UFC fighter game card NFTs from Takedown set packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Auction Rules

The starting bid will be $20 for each auction that pertains to the first four breaks, with bid increments of $2. The starting bid for auctions that pertain to the fifth break will be $50, with bid increments of $5. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final minute of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29 Here’s the full auction schedule for every spot in each pack break:

3/29 Auction Schedule (All Eastern Time) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Bantamweight: 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bantamweight: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Bantamweight: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Bantamweight: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bantamweight: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Featherweight: 9 a.m. – 3:03 p.m. Featherweight: 9 a.m. – 3:33 p.m. Featherweight: 9 a.m. – 4:03 p.m. Featherweight: 9 a.m. – 4:33 p.m. Featherweight: 9 a.m. – 5:03 p.m. Flyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:06 p.m. Flyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:36 p.m. Flyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:06 p.m. Flyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:36 p.m. Flyweight: 9 a.m. – 5:06 p.m. Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 5:10 p.m. Light Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:13 p.m. Light Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 3:43 p.m. Light Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:13 p.m. Light Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 4:43 p.m. Light Heavyweight: 9 a.m. – 5:13 p.m. Lightweight: 9 a.m. – 3:16 p.m. Lightweight: 9 a.m. – 3:46 p.m. Lightweight: 9 a.m. – 4:16 p.m. Lightweight: 9 a.m. – 4:46 p.m. Lightweight: 9 a.m. – 5:16 p.m. Middleweight: 9 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Middleweight: 9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Middleweight: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Middleweight: 9 a.m. – 4:50 p.m. Middleweight: 9 a.m. – 5:20 p.m. Strawweight: 9 a.m. – 3:23 p.m. Strawweight: 9 a.m. – 3:53 p.m. Strawweight: 9 a.m. – 4:23 p.m. Strawweight: 9 a.m. – 4:53 p.m. Strawweight: 9 a.m. – 5:23 p.m. Welterweight: 9 a.m. – 3:26 p.m. Welterweight: 9 a.m. – 3:56 p.m. Welterweight: 9 a.m. – 4:26 p.m. Welterweight: 9 a.m. – 4:56 p.m. Welterweight: 9 a.m. – 5:26 p.m.

When a user wins an auction, DraftKings will contact the user in preparation for the draft.

Auction winners are encouraged to arrive early to Discord for the stream.

Go here to access each auction.

