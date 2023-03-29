What Reignmakers UFC Holders Need to Know About Collaboration with Cryptoon Goonz

Cryptoon Goonz is getting in on the Reignmakers UFC action! This new set — which drops on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time — will give holders access to top-tier fighters over the next three events: UFC 287, Fight Night 04.15, and Fight Night 04.22. But that’s not all!

This collaboration will present holders with a first-of-its-kind survivor contest, along with weekly games, curated prizing and airdrops! Across these contests, players will be able to compete for $100K in total.

Also, keep your eyes on your portfolio, as the Goonz team has something special for purchasers of three-plus packs!

Pack Breakdown

There will be a total of 4,000 packs available for the drop. Each pack will cost $75 and consist of six fighter cards — two RARE and four CORE. RARE and CORE will be on the only tiers available in this set.

There will be 200 RARE editions per fighter and 400 CORE editions per fighter. In total, the Cryptoon Goonz set will feature 40 fighters.

How to Compete in Cryptoon Goonz Survivor Contests

UFC 287, Fight Night 04.15 and Fight Night 04.22 will each play host to a Cryptoon Goonz survivor contest. All three contests will be lineup-gated.

To compete in the first Cryptoon Goonz survivor contest, which will be hosted during UFC 287, Reignmakers UFC players will need to feature at least three Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards in their lineup.

Reignmakers UFC players will also need to feature at least three Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards in their lineup to participate in the Fight Night 04.15 Cryptoon Goonz survivor contest, but they will also need an Advancement Ticket from UFC 287.

In order to participate in the final Cryptoon Goonz survivor contest, which will be hosted during Fight Night 04.22, Reignmakers UFC players will need at least three Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards in their lineup and an Advancement Ticket from Fight Night 04.15.

How to Compete in Cryptoon Goonz Weekly Contests

UFC 287, Fight Night 04.15 and Fight Night 04.22 will each play host to a Cryptoon Goonz weekly contest. All three contests will be portfolio-gated.

To participate in the UFC 287 Cryptoon Goonz weekly contest, Reignmakers UFC players will need to hold two RARE Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards of fighters that are participating in UFC 287 in their portfolio.

Similarly, in order to participate in the Fight Night 04.15 Cryptoon Goonz weekly contest, Reignmakers UFC players will need to hold two RARE Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards of fighters that are participating in Fight Night 04.15 in their portfolio.

The same format applies to Fight Night 04.22. In order to participate in the Fight Night 04.22 Cryptoon Goonz weekly contest, Reignmakers UFC players will need to hold two RARE Cryptoon Goonz fighter game cards of fighters that are participating in Fight Night 04.22 in their portfolio.

For more on the Cryptoon Goonz drop, visit the Reignmakers Marketplace here.

Can we place a CTA that will direct users to the LP

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

When a user wins an auction, DraftKings will contact the user in preparation for the draft.

Auction winners are encouraged to arrive early to Discord for the stream.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!