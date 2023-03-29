What Reignmakers UFC Users Need to Know About Booster Packs

In addition to weekly Event Set packs, Booster Packs containing fighter games cards of 400 fighters, will be launched on the marketplace. Continue building your collection of Reignmakers UFC fighters to enhance your chances at more prizing. Additionally, packs include a 1-in-100 shot to pull a Takedown ELITE tier fighter game card!

Below are the Booster pack details:

Collection Prizing

For the 2023 season of Reignmakers UFC, we are offering over $12M in total prizes. There are many different ways to play, so check out how and what you can win:

In total, we are offering $8M+ in general contest prizing, with over $7M going towards collector’s challenges. This prizing is exclusively accessible through collecting Reignmakers UFC fighter game cards.

Reminder: Takedown fighter game cards offer 3x Franchise Score boost, and Franchise Score alone pays out $2.5 million over the entirety of the 2023 Reignmakers UFC Season. Booster set cards all offer a 1x Franchise Score boost.

