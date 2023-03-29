Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain UFC fighter game card NFTs from Takedown set packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Auction Rules

The starting bid will be $20 for each auction that pertains to the first four breaks, with bid increments of $2. The starting bid for auctions that pertain to the fifth break will be $50, with bid increments of $5. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final minute of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

Cryptoon Goonz is getting in on the Reignmakers UFC action! This new set — which drops on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time — will give holders access to top-tier fighters over the next three events: UFC 287, Fight Night 04.15, and Fight Night 04.22. But that’s not all!

This collaboration will present holders with a first-of-its-kind survivor contest, along with weekly games, curated prizing and airdrops! Across these contests, players will be able to compete for $100K in total.

Also, keep your eyes on your portfolio, as the Goonz team has something special for purchasers of three-plus packs!

Crafting & Burning is coming to Reignmakers UFC and starting with a bang!

To kick off the launch of crafting in Reignmakers UFC, DraftKings will be airdropping all users that have made a Reignmakers UFC purchase on either the primary or secondary market in 2023 a CORE tier Crafting token on Monday, April 3. Octagon Pass holders will receive a separate, exclusive airdrop on Monday, April 3, as well as they will be airdropped a Crafting token that corresponds with the tier of their Octagon Pass.*

*RARE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a RARE tier Crafting Token, ELITE tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped an ELITE tier Crafting Token, LEGENDARY tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a LEGENDARY tier Crafting Token and REIGNMAKER tier Octagon Pass holders will be airdropped a REIGNMAKER tier Crafting Token.

Crafting Tokens are DraftKings’ unique type of collectible exclusive to Reignmakers, and they are essential to complete Craft & Burn recipes. All Tokens at each rarity tier will have a limited supply.

In addition to weekly Event Set packs, Booster Packs containing fighter games cards of 400 fighters, will be launched on the marketplace. Continue building your collection of Reignmakers UFC fighters to enhance your chances at more prizing. Additionally, packs include a 1-in-100 shot to pull a Takedown ELITE tier fighter game card!

Learn more Booster pack details here.

One of the most popular new games in the fantasy world is DraftKings Reignmakers, which features NFT cards of players in all different sports! And while football was a major hit, DraftKings’ latest reveal is the Reignmakers PGA TOUR game.

For an introduction to the game and to learn more about it, click here to read my intro article. After familiarizing yourself with the basics, hop back here to learn some beginner strategies!

