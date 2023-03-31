DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Approach Drop Info

The second Reignmakers PGA TOUR premium drop is here! This set, named Approach, will be available for a limited period on DraftKings Marketplace starting on April 4 — so get excited! Premium sets are the best way to collect all your favorite golfers and secure season-long usage out of your Digital Golfer Cards.

Drop Details

The Approach set will be split into weekly curated pack drops corresponding to the next five events starting with the major next weekend in Georgia. These packs will be available for a limited time each week, with drops beginning each Tuesday at 4 p.m. and ending Thursday at contest lock.

The Approach set will contain cards across the CORE through REIGNMAKER rarity tiers. The number of total Digital Golfer Cards available will be capped at each Rarity Tier. See the table below for full details. The Approach column describes the edition cap for each golfer in this set. The Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity column breaks down the total edition cap of all Digital Golfer Cards that hold season-long eligibility that will be released throughout the 2023 season.

Golfer Card Scarcity Rarity Tier Approach Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity Rarity Tier Approach Full Season Guaranteed Scarcity CORE 180 - RARE 180 - ELITE 100 300 LEGENDARY 34 100 REIGNMAKER 1 8

All golfers will have minted cards within this set, however, the editions of each Digital Golfer Card will be released incrementally only as they appear in events - if at all! For example, a “Group 1” golfer who plays solely in The Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship over this five-week period, 90% of their minted editions will be released in these curated packs, 60% the week of the Masters and 30% the week of the Wells Fargo Championship. See below for the full release schedule:

Release Schedule Event Group 1 and 2 Group 3 Group 4 Event Group 1 and 2 Group 3 Group 4 Event 1 60% 75% 100% Event 2 30% 25% 0% Event 3 10% 0% 0%

How Will the Available Packs be Sold?

On Tuesday, April 4, the following Approach packs will be available for public purchase between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST and will all include a queue that will open thirty minutes prior to the drop. This is a limited access drop where packs will only be on sale until Thursday, April, 6, at contest lock time. Drops will follow a similar cadence for each week over this five-week period.

For the first weekly drop of the Approach set, the following structure will be used:

First Approach Drop Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? 2023 Approach Flop Shot (Rare) Pack 4/4 @ 5:00 PM EST $24.99 2 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 TBD Card 1 = Rare

Card 2 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to CORE or RARE tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament 2023 Approach Bump and Run (Elite) Pack 4/4 @ 4:30 PM EST $499.99 5 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 TBD Card 1 = Elite

Card 2 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to RARE or ELITE tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament 2023 Approach Stinger (Legendary) Pack 4/4 @ 4:00 PM EST $3,499.99 3 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day 5 TBD Card 1 & 2 = Legendary Card 3 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to ELITE or LEGENDARY tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament Reignmaker “Club Twirl” Cards 4/4 @12 PM EST Auctions starting at $1, $100 increments - TBD - Only set of REIGNMAKER cards within Approach

For the remaining four weekly drops of the Approach set, the following structure will be used:

Subsequent Approach Drops Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? Pack Type Drop Time Price Purchase Limit Digital Golfer Cards in Pack Quantity Pack Overview What’s Included? 2023 Approach Flop Shot (Rare) Pack Tuesdays @ 5:00 PM EST $24.99 2 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 TBD Card 1 = Rare

Card 2 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to CORE or RARE tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament 2023 Approach Bump and Run (Elite) Pack Tuesdyas @ 4:30 PM EST $249.99 5 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day) 5 TBD Card 1 = Elite

Card 2 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to RARE or ELITE tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament 2023 Approach Stinger (Legendary) Pack Tuesdays @ 4:00 PM EST $1,499.99 3 (No limit as of 8 PM on drop day 5 TBD Card 1 & 2 =

Legendary Card 3 -5 = Wildcard All Digital Golfer Cards are limited to ELITE or LEGENDARY tier and curated to the drop week’s tournament Reignmaker “Club Twirl” Cards Starting Tuesdays at 12:00 PM EST Auctions starting at $1, $100 increments - - TBD - Only set of REIGNMAKER cards within Approach

Preferred Access

Greens Pass holders will receive preferred access to all Approach drops. Professional Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to the Flop Shot and Bump and Run pack, while the Champion Tier pass holders will receive preferred access to all three packs. A snapshot of pass holders will be taken each Monday prior to the drop at 11:59 PM EST to determine the preferred access list. The preferred access window will run from 12:00 PM EST to 3:30 PM EST on the drop day, and will be limited to one per pass held. Note that the number of preferred access users may exceed the drop inventory, in which case packs are purchasable on a first come, first serve basis, subject to availability and your individual purchase limit in this window.

Franchise Score

We like to reward those that build up their collections to rank up on our Franchise Score Leaderboards. Holding Approach Set cards will provide you with a 2x Franchise score multiplier on those cards to help you earn DK cash prizing every week on the PGA Tour Weekly Drive leaderboard for the cards you purchase that week. In addition, we have large DK cash prizing snapshots around PGA Tour major events for all cards held in your portfolio. Learn more here.

Franchise Score prizing is also gearing up for the first major tournament! Rank up on the Overall Leaderboard to earn your share of the big $75,000 DraftKings cash prize for the top 1K ranked users, with the snapshot happening on April 10 at 10 a.m. ET. See more details here.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!