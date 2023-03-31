What Reignmakers UFC Users Need to Know about $50K Genesis Collector’s Challenge

Reignmakers UFC players have a chance to win a share of DK dollars through DraftKings’ latest Collector’s Challenge.

The UFC $50K Genesis Collector’s Challenge will run from Friday 31, 2023 through Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m. ET.

How to get your share

There will be a challenge at three tiers: CORE, RARE and ELITE. In order to get a cut of the DK dollars up for grabs at each tier, Reignmakers UFC holders need to collect at least 20 USA Middleweight Genesis Fighters in their respective tier (i.e. collect 20 USA Middleweight Genesis CORE fighter cards to get an even cut of the DK dollars up for grabs in the CORE challenge.)

You must collect at least 20 of the required unique fighter game cards from the following rarity tiers to earn the corresponding prize split:

CORE (Only) Awards $10K DK Even Cash Split

RARE (Only) Awards $15K DK Even Cash Split

ELITE (Only) Awards $25K DK Even Cash Split

Example 1

If 25 users collect at least 20 of the required challenge cards at ELITE tier, $25,000 divided by 50 equals $1,000 DK cash awarded to each user that met the challenge requirements at snapshot.

Example 2

If 50 user collect at least 20 of the required challenge cards at RARE tier, $15,000 divided by 50 equals $300 DK cash awarded to each user that me the challenge requirements at snapshot.

Note: You can collect your share of rewards at each rarity tier as long as you meet the challenge requirements. 1 Max prize awarded per rarity tier per user.

Here’s the list of fighters users can collect as part of the challenge:

UFC $50K Genesis Collector’s Challenge Checklist Fighters Fighters ANDRE PETROSKI ANTHONY HERNANDEZ BO NICKAL BRENDAN ALLEN CHIDI NJOKUANI CHRIS CURTIS CODY BRUNDAGE DEREK BRUNSON DUSTIN STOLTZFUS EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN ERYK ANDERS GERALD MEERSCHAERT III JAMIE PICKETT JARED CANNONIER JOAQUIN BUCKLEY JOE PYFER JOSEPH HOLMES KELVIN GASTELUM KYLE DAUKAUS PHIL HAWES PUNAHELE SORIANO SEAN STRICKLAND SEDRIQUES DUMAS TRESEAN GORE

FAQ

Q: Do duplicate fighter game cards count if they meet the criteria?

A: No, the required cards must be unique.

Q: Can I combine cards at different tiers to meet the challenge requirements?

A: No, required challenge cards total must be only from their respective rarity tier.

