DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR FedEx Finalists Scavenger Hunt

Learn how to earn extra cash by pulling 2022 FedEx finalists from Genesis packs!

We know many everyone will be ripping Genesis packs this week and we want to up the ante by rewarding extra DK cash for those of you that pull 2022 Top 5 FedEx Finalists from packs.

Here’s the list of 2022 Top 5 FedEx finalists:

Scottie Scheffler - 4,205 points Patrick Cantlay - 4,129 Will Zalatoris - 3,680 Xander Schauffele - 2,824 Sam Burns - 2,604

How the hunt works

Hunt begins as soon as PGA Tour Reignmakers Genesis packs drop 3/6/23

Hunt ends at snapshot time on 3/13/23 at 11:59:59PM ET

Hunt cards from the opened pack must be held in your portfolios listed as of snapshot time 11:59:59 pm ET on 3/13/23.

Only the final user who holds the card in their portfolio at snapshot time is eligible for the prizing.

Users must add specific rarity tier 2022 Top 5 FedEx finalists from certain newly opened PGA Tour Reignmakers Genesis packs described in the table below.

FedEx Scavenger Hunt Prizing Ripped Pack Type Card Prize Ripped Pack Type Card Prize Birdie Pack Pull any ELITE or higher 2022 Top 5 FedEx Finalist $150 DK Cash Prize Eagle Pack Pull a Legendary tier 2022 Top 2 FedEx Finalist $500 DK Cash Prize

FAQ

Q: What if I pulled the hunt card during the eligibility window from the Genesis Standard pack but I sold it prior to the snapshot time, am I still eligible for the prize?

A: No, the card must be held at snapshot time in your portfolio to be eligible for the prizing. In this scenario only the final user holding the hunt card in their portfolio at snapshot time would be eligible to receive prizing.

Q: Are there hunt cards in PGA Tour Reignmakers Starter packs?

A: No, the only eligible packs are Genesis Birdie and Eagle packs as outlined in the prizing table.

Probability Info

Probability Tier Total Editions Golfers Editions Per Golfer Eligible Editions Probability Tier Total Editions Golfers Editions Per Golfer Eligible Editions Probability Birdie 36,635 5 35 175 0.50% Eagle 9,550 2 25 50 0.50%

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

