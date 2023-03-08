Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

With the launch of Reignmakers PGA TOUR, DraftKings Marketplace has achieved a new record for its daily NFT sales. @DraftKings is giving our highly engaged communities more ways than ever to play, and it's never too late to join ⬇ pic.twitter.com/CoG73MU3xq — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) March 7, 2023

THANK YOU!

Without the incredible DraftKings Reignmakers community, none of this would be possible.

The tee off for Reignmakers PGA TOUR officially happened Monday, March 6, and the launch went even better than expected.

GENESIS Birdie (ELITE) packs dropped and proceeded to sell out in less than 24 hours. Not only was this the case, but DraftKings Marketplace reached a new record for most daily sales.

On top of that, there were also historic auction results. John Rahm Genesis Set Ace (REIGNMAKER) sold for $17.7K, which passed Josh Allen: 2022 Momentum Set Dash (REIGNMAKER) as the largest auction in DraftKings Marketplace history.

This incredibly successful launch is all due to our highly engaged community, amazing new leagues joining the DraftKings family, and enabling our users to join in on the action in new ways through auctions, drops, community challenges, and more.

There are more ways than ever to play, and it’s never too late to join!

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers PGA TOUR pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Genesis and Booster packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain player cards through a four-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all player cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Who doesn’t love a good pack break? Well, with Reignmakers PGA TOUR kicking off this week, DraftKings is hosting a series of 6 pack breaks that will allow players to bolster their collection. The first set of breaks will consist of 12 packs each: two (2) 2023 Genesis Birdie packs, and ten (10) 2023 PGA TOUR Booster packs, while the second set of breaks will consist of 8 packs each: two (2) 2023 Genesis Eagle, and six (6) 2023 Genesis Birdie.

The first 3 pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”), with the final 3 pack breaks beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will be opening and revealing the respective PGA TOUR player card NFTs. Half of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR player cards opened during the pack breaks will be selected by players through a snake draft, and then the remaining half of the Reignmakers PGA TOUR player cards opened during the pack breaks will be selected for players through an auto-snake draft.

Learn how to earn extra cash by pulling 2022 FedEx finalists from Genesis packs!

We know many everyone will be ripping Genesis packs this week and we want to up the ante by rewarding extra DK cash for those of you that pull 2022 Top 5 FedEx Finalists from packs.

We know there are some out there who love being the ultimate collectors and being the first to collect as many unique golfers as you can. We want to reward those that have that completionist mindset with a collector’s challenge that lets you earn your share of $150K.

Here are some of the details:

Collect PGA TOUR unique Genesis golfers, the more you collect the more prizing you may qualify for.

Collecting at least 50 unique golfers earns Tee Box collector status, at least 100 earns Fairway Collector status and collecting 200 or more to earn Green Collector.

Users can win DK cash split at multiple rarity tiers.

Max 1 award prize per rarity tier.

We’ll kick off Reignmakers PGA TOUR with the very first Franchise Score snapshot of the season. We like to reward those that build up their collections to rank up in the Top 1K in the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Overall Leaderboard, doing so will let you earn your share of $50K. Keep in mind, Genesis cards have the highest Franchise Score multiplier of any set with 5x.

This begins when Reignmakers PGA TOUR Genesis packs drop. The Early Bird Snapshot will end on 3/12/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Payout will occur within 1-2 business days from snapshot.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili - 3.11.23 marks the next UFC Fight Night event of the 2023 Reignmakers UFC season. Beginning on Tuesday January 14, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night Event Packs will come in one SKU. Unlike UFC 281 and UFC 282 Event Packs, 2023 UFC Fight Night packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili - 3.11.23 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1,200 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 300 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

A new recipe has been added to the Reignmakers Football Craft & Burn portal! The Last Shot 2022 Pack Craft & Burn recipes hit the marketplace from March 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET until Tuesday, April 14, 2023 — and these recipes will mark users’ last opportunity to get 2022 Packs and the corresponding Craftings Tokens.

The tokens drop will begin on March 2 at 3 p.m. with the CORE Tokens drops. Check out the breakdown of total tokens available per tier here.

The time has come to begin preparations for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season.

With the focus shifting toward the second season of Reignmakers Football, players will get their first chance to Craft and Burn cards from the 2022 Reignmakers Football season. In doing so, Reignmakers Football holders will take their first steps toward building their 2023 Player Card collection, which they can use to compete for their share of the $1 million in weekly prizes that will be dedicated to 2023 Player Card contests.

Before getting to Crafting and Burning, holders of 2022 Player Cards can choose to retain these cards. There will be $100K in weekly prizes dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2022 Player Card holders. Also, any prior-year cards in your collection accrue 10% of the Franchise Score value to that of the same set-rarity-player card from the predetermined value of that in-year collection; this point reduction for 2022 player cards will occur late Summer 2023.

It’s time to flip your Reignmakers Football calendar from 2022 to 2023!

Here is a list of some of the most burned cards as of February 22, 2023

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

