DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers PGA TOUR Auction Schedule for April 25 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers PGA TOUR pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Genesis and Booster packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Auction Rules

There will be 20 (twenty) breaks in total, 12 (twelve) RM PGA TOUR Breaks and 8 (eight) VIP RM PGA TOUR Breaks.

The starting bid will be $20 for each auction that pertains to the RM PGA TOUR Breaks, with bid increments of $2. The starting bid for auctions that pertain to the VIP RM PGA TOUR Breaks will be $200, with bid increments of $20. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, April 24.

Here’s the full auction schedule for every spot in the RM PGA TOUR pack breaks:

RM PGA TOUR Breaks April 24 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:16 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:24 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:32 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:48 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 3:56 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:04 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:12 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:28 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:02 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:18 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:26 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:34 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:42 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 3:58 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:06 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:14 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:22 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:04 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:12 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:28 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:36 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:44 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 3:52 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:08 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:16 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:24 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:32 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:06 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:14 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:22 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:38 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:46 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 3:54 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:02 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:18 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:26 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:34 p.m.

Here’s the full auction schedule for every spot in the VIP RM PGA TOUR pack breaks:

VIP RM PGA TOUR Breaks April 24 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:36 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:44 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 4:52 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:08 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:16 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:24 p.m. Bomber: 9 a.m. – 5:32 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:38 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:46 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 4:54 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:02 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:10 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:18 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:26 p.m. Chipper: 9 a.m. – 5:34 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:48 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 4:56 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:04 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:12 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:20 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:28 p.m. Green Reader: 9 a.m. – 5:56 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:42 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:50 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 4:58 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:06 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:14 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:22 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pin Seeker: 9 a.m. – 5:38 p.m.

