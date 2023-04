DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers Football Auction Schedule for April 27 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers Football pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Rookie Debut Set packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Auction Rules

There will be 12 breaks in total. The starting bid for each auction will be $20, with bid increments of $2. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26. Here’s the full auction schedule for every spot in each pack break:

RM Rookie Debut Breaks April 26 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break Five: Auction Start/End time Break Six: Auction Start/End time Break Seven: Auction Start/End time Break Eight: Auction Start/End time Break Nine: Auction Start/End time Break Ten: Auction Start/End time Break Eleven: Auction Start/End time Break Twelve: Auction Start/End time Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Position Pick 1’s: 9 a.m. – 4:50 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:02 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:12 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:22 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:32 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:42 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 3:52 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:02 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:12 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:22 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:32 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:42 p.m. Position Pick 2’s: 9 a.m. – 4:52 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:04 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:14 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:24 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:34 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:44 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 3:54 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:04 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:14 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:24 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:34 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:44 p.m. Position Pick 3’s: 9 a.m. – 4:54 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:06 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:16 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:26 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:36 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:46 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 3:56 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:06 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:16 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:26 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:36 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:46 p.m. Position Pick 4’s: 9 a.m. – 4:56 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:18 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:28 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:38 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:48 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 3:58 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:08 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:18 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:28 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:38 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:48 p.m. Position Pick 5+’s: 9 a.m. – 4:58 p.m.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

